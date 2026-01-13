Kristi Noem Has a Cryptic Message Written on Her Podium That Could Be a Nazi Slogan "One of Ours, All of Yours" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 13 2026, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One day after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minn., Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in New York City. According to the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, Noem held a press conference at the One World Trade Center to announce the success of Operation Salvo, which targeted 54 people allegedly associated with the Dominican Trinitarios gang.

Despite the fact that Noem was trying to remain focused on the reason for her visit, reporters kept returning to Good and her death. The DHS Secretary doubled down on the accusations that Good had been harassing and following ICE officials all day long. Another aspect of the press conference that stood out to viewers was the words, "One of Ours, All of Yours," written on Noem's podium. Some believe there is a sinister meaning behind them.

Source: Mega

What is the meaning of the phrase "One of Ours, All of Yours" on Kristi Noem's podium?

Former Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello accused Noem of using a Nazi slogan. In a post to Instagram, Morello said the phrase "One of Ours, All of Yours" was "coined when an SS officer was killed, and the Nazis murdered every male resident of the village in response." His source appears to be a screenshot of an Instagram Story from the @mtntoplife account.

The incident Morello references is the Lidice massacre, which occurred on June 9, 1942, in response to the assassination of a high-ranking SS officer and political official named Reinhard Heydrich. He was killed by British-backed Czech commandos in Prague. The German forces incorrectly believed his assassins were being hidden by the villagers in Lidice. Despite knowing this wasn't the case, Adolf Hitler ordered the deaths of every man and boy over the age of 15.

All of the women, girls, and boys under the age of 15 were sent to concentration camps. This massacre is particularly noteworthy because it was highly publicized, recorded, and eventually used as propaganda. The entire village was razed, leaving nothing behind. Morello is attaching the slogan, "One of Ours, All of Yours," to this incident, but was that slogan actually used?

Was, "One of Ours, All of Yours," a slogan attributed to the Lidice Massacre?

Distractify spoke with someone from the Lidice Memorial Museum who was unfamiliar with the phrase, "One of Ours, All of Yours," but did say they couldn't confirm it was never spoken. Morello's Instagram post was shared in the r/AskHistorians Subreddit, where the origin of the phrase was questioned.

Two people said they are unaware of the use of this slogan in reference to the Lidice massacre, or by Nazis in general. One person who describes themselves as a German speaker said they don't believe the Nazis would have used this slogan. They were primarily addressing the phrase itself in terms of the syntax and how Nazis wrote propaganda. This felt clunky, whereas their slogans tended to be "very brute" but also "melodic."