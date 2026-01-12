People Want to Know What Happened to Renee Good's Dog After the Shooting Renee Good's dog was in her backseat when she was shot and killed. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 12 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: X/@CarmineSabia

When Renee Good was shot and killed by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Jan. 7, 2026, footage of the altercation of the shooting made its way online quickly. Details came out soon after, where it was clear that an ICE agent fired multiple shots into the windshield of Good's car on a street in Minneapolis. Since she had her dog in the backseat at the time, some were left wondering what happened to the dog in her car.

Good and her wife shared a dog and had moved to Minneapolis to raise their son together. According to The Kansas City Star, Good had two teenage children from a previous relationship who live in Colorado with their father. Good's dog was in her car at the time of her death, and in videos that circulated online, he can be seen barking from a backseat window.

What happened to the dog in Renee Good's car?

There are numerous angles of the incident that led to Renee being shot through the windshield of her car and then crashing into a parked car on the side of the road. In some of the videos, her dog can be seen in the backseat, with the window open. Although ICE agents shot at Good's car at least three times, per ABC News, the dog remained unharmed, even when the car came to a stop in its minor crash following the shooting.

In one of the many videos that surfaced online of Good's death and the altercation with ICE agents, you can see Good's wife sitting down on the sidewalk with her dog. It appears that Good's dog made it out of the car and away from the incident unharmed, though there was a lot of concern from individuals who noted the presence of the dog in the car moments before Good was shot.

Although Good's dog wasn't harmed, some were still worried about his safety. One user commented on the video where Good's wife is sitting with their dog on the sidewalk and shared her thoughts on the dog's condition afterward. "The dog was wagging the tail down which meant the dog was anxious and feeling unsafe," they wrote. "This is hard to watch. Trump is making the country go into an internal civil war."

On a Reddit thread about Good's death and the condition of her dog, one user wrote that they believe the dog was likely "traumatized" by witnessing the shooting. Prior to Good's death, she had reportedly dropped her son off at school. There was also a leash in the backseat with her dog, which her wife can be heard asking authorities to get after Good's death in another TikTok video from the aftermath.

A GoFundMe for Renee Good's family surpassed expected donations.

After Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent, a GoFundMe was started to help Good's wife and family in the wake of her death. With a goal of $50,000, it quickly surpassed expectations. By the time donations were paused, the fundraiser had reached more than $1.5 million.