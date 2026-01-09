DHS Claims Two People Shot by Federal Agents in Portland Were Members of a Venezuelan Gang "Portland, this is a moment to hold each other close." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 9 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: WKRN News 2

Tensions across the United States have risen following the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. Videos of her death quickly circulated online, which resulted in protests erupting all over the country. From New York City to Portland, Ore., citizens took to the streets to express their frustrations. This was nothing new for Portland, which has been under siege for months.

In late September 2025, President Donald Trump invoked Title 10, which allowed him to federalize Oregon's National Guard, per KATU. Troops descended upon Portland and stayed for three months. They were removed in late December 2025. A little over a week later, a shooting by federal agents left two victims wounded. The Department of Homeland Security wasted no time in labeling them members of a Venezuelan gang. Here's what we know.

Two people were shot by federal agents in Portland. Who are the victims?

According to The New York Times, two unidentified people were shot by U.S. Border Patrol agents during a routine traffic stop on Jan. 9, 2026. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), assistant press secretary of the DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, claimed the driver of the vehicle is a member of the "vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua." She went on to say the passenger is affiliated with the gang.

McLaughlin alleged that the driver "weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents." As a result, an agent fired "defensive shots." The driver and passenger proceeded to drive off. In a news conference that evening, Bob Day, Portland’s police chief, said they had no information about the identity of the man and woman who were shot. When local police arrived at the scene, the federal agents had already left.

The victims are being treated for their injuries.

The victims were found two miles away from where the shooting occurred. The male had two gunshot wounds in his arm, and the female had one gunshot wound to her chest. An EMT told the 911 dispatcher that the two victims were Spanish speakers. They were taken to a nearby hospital. Local officials have not released their status.

Similar to the incident in Minneapolis, the investigation in Portland will be led by the FBI. "We do not know if this is an immigration-related event," said Chief Day. Gov. Tina Kotek of Oregon commented on the situation in her state. "Federal agents at the direction of the Department of Homeland Security are shattering trust," said Kotek. "They are destroying day by day what we hold dear."