Megyn Kelly Defends Epstein With Controversial Comments About Underage Girls

Political commentator Megyn Kelly made icky remarks about underage girls on her podcast that struck the wrong chord, to say the least. She claimed that she knew someone who said convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "wasn't a pedophile," justifying it by saying he was into the "barely legal type." By "barely legal," Megyn meant 15-year-olds.

The age of consent in Florida, where many victims say Epstein raped them, is 18. She said she wasn't trying to excuse him, but went on to dig herself into a deeper hole with further controversial comments.

Megyn said Epstein wasn't into 8-year-olds, but instead into young teens, as if that would justify his actions.

She said, "He wasn’t into 8-year-olds, but he liked the very young teen-types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby." Again, young teens cannot legally consent.

Megyn said that she believed for many years that Epstein wasn't a pedophile because he only liked "young teens" rather than younger kids. She said, "It wasn’t until we heard from Pam Bondi that they had tens of thousands of videos of alleged child sexual abuse material on his computer that I thought ‘Oh, no, he was an actual pedophile that gets off on young children abuse videos.'"

Megyn went on to say she doesn't really trust anything Pam Bondi says, but she hadn't heard any victims come forward to say, "I was under 10, I was under 14 when I first came within his purview." She doubled down and said, "There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old."

This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly. 15 year olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50 year old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever. https://t.co/Y0JCfhoPfu — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 13, 2025

Activist Shannon Watts said, "Megyn Kelly is using her platform and power to portray Epstein and Trump as horny men, as opposed to sexual predators or pedophiles."

Democratic strategist Ally Sammarco said that Megyn's comments will likely end her career. She wrote, "This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly. 15-year-olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50-year-old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever."

Epstein's estate recently released three email chains that reference Trump.

The emails were sent between 2011 and 2019, according to NBC News. They came from Epstein's estate as part of their investigation into the Epstein case.

One email says Trump "knew about the girls," and in another, Epstein says Trump spent hours with one of the victims. It reads: "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. im 75% there."

Top Democrat on the House committee, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, said the emails “raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President," per NBC.

Megyn said the emails sound bad for the Trump administration.

She said, "They don’t sound good. If I were a Democrat, I could easily make some hay with these, which they will." Megyn continued, “To me, this is a self-inflicted wound by the Trump administration, and it was unnecessary.”