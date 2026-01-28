The Pink Coat Lady Who Filmed Alex Pretti’s Killing Says She Represents Those Who Want the Truth "I represent all of us because we all have a story." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 28 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/KARE 11

After 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents while helping a woman up during a protest in Minneapolis, footage of the incident made its way onto social media. There were numerous angles of what happened as people began to piece together the timeline. One angle people were after was the one filmed by a woman who became known as "pink coat lady" because of the color of her jacket.

Eventually, the footage from her phone was released, and it gives people a closer look at how ICE agents apprehended Pretti before he was shot and killed. A reported 10 shots were fired at the time, though it's unclear how many hit Alex from the two ICE agents who shot at him, according to Politico. Now, the pink coat lady has spoken out.

Who is the pink coat lady who filmed Alex Pretti?

Almost immediately following the shooting of Pretti, video evidence of the event was posted on social media across multiple platforms. And, as some wondered who the woman in the pink jacket was in the background, on the sidewalk, closest to Pretti, they asked for the angle she got. Not only would it provide more clarity on what happened, but it would also prove that Pretti did not draw his registered firearm during the altercation.

Now, thanks to the pink coat lady coming forward with her footage and her account of what she saw in Minneapolis, her name, Stella Carlson, is known. The disturbing footage from Carlson's angle shows ICE agents pushing a woman to the ground. As Pretti tries to help her up, Carlson shouts, asking ICE agents what's wrong with them, and they turn on Pretti.

@cnn CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to a woman who recorded the fatal encounter between Alex Pretti and federal officers. She describes in detail Pretti’s final moments. #cnn #news ♬ original sound - CNN

Stella Carlson spoke about witnessing Alex Pretti's killing.

After Carlson came out about being the pink coat lady, she spoke with Anderson Cooper about what she witnessed when Pretti was killed. She also shared that she believes it's important for her name to be known and for people to understand that she represents them, and others, who want to know the truth about ICE raids and the Trump Administration.

"Did I think I was gonna be filming a murder? No. An assassination? No," she said. "I really believe that America wants the truth, and I want people to know who I am, so I'm not just the pink jacket lady, and that I represent all of us because we all have a story and we all have a reason in which we decide to go to the street and open our phones and video record."

Stella Carlson is hero. An absolute patriot.#PinkJacketLady — DefconBacon13 (@DefconBacon187) January 28, 2026

She explained that she saw Pretti filming ICE agents, and she felt compelled to film him. Cooper asked Carlson if she spoke to Pretti during this time, but she said she never spoke to him at all. She also said that she believes Pretti's death was an "assassination" of the ICU nurse.