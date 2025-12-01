Diego Pavia's Brother Was Arrested at a Vanderbilt Game for the Second Time This Season His family went viral this year for a completely different reason. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 1 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Knox County Sheriff

Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia's family has been in the headlines this year for wildly different reasons. On Nov. 29, 2025, Diego's brother Javier was arrested at Vanderbilt's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, per Knox News. But this isn't the first time Javier has been arrested at one of Diego's games. Here's what we know.

Diego Pavia's brother Javier was arrested for public intoxication.

Javier was holding a flag that was reportedly blocking the view of other fans in the stadium, so the University of Tennessee staff asked him to remove the flag. They asked repeatedly, but Javier continued to hold the flag.

An officer saw Javier arguing with the staff, and found that Javier was slurring speech, unsteady on his feet, and appeared drunk, per Knox News. Knox News reviewed the arrest report, in which the arresting officer stated, "[Javier Pavia] was also extremely verbally combative with event staff and myself."

On X (formerly known as Twitter), opinions vary on Javier's arrest. Some deem it embarrassing for Diego, while others argue that the family was unfairly targeted by stadium staff. One fan wrote sarcastically, "Oh no, a drunk dude at a football game while supporting his brother who is having a Heisman-level season. What a horrible thing."

Another fan said, "Targeted obviously, cringe behavior by the Vols." Someone theorized, "Some of the folks that work these venues are over way too enthusiastic about their jobs and would love to potentially influence the games."

"I was there. It was this family that argued incessantly with the police officers who begged them to come down from the railing. They refuse and finally got arrested. It was the right move," a fan countered.

This is the second time this season that one of Javier's brothers have been arrested at a game.

Javier and his brother, Roel Pavia, were arrested for public intoxication at Vanderbilt's game in Nashville in August. According to WSMV4, the brothers threw food on other people at the game. Both arrests were misdemeanors.

The Pavia family went viral earlier this year for a very different reason.

The Pavia family is often in the front row for Diego's games. Comedian Theo Von was also on the sidelines for Vanderbilt's game with South Carolina, and he told ESPN that Diego "offered up a date with his mom" if he won the game, per the Daily Mail.