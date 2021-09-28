Nearly 28,000 Pounds of DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Recalled

The FSIS announced on Sep. 26, 2021, that Nestlé USA Inc. is in the process of recalling about "27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens such as soy protein."

As for misbranding, the box labeled as the Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza may contain a frozen three meat pizza, which happens to have textured soy protein.