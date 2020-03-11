We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Courtesy of Pizza Hut

This Classic Menu Item Is Finally Returning to Pizza Hut, but Why Did It Ever Leave?

By

Longtime Pizza Hut fans, cheese lovers, and dipping enthusiasts alike are literally dying right now — the fast food pizza chain is bringing back one of its all-time fan-favorite classics, the Big Dipper Pizza, to locations nationwide. Needless to say, this is the delectable piece of good news all of us needed to hear at this moment in time.

So, what can Big Dipper newbies expect from Pizza Hut's new (old) creation, and why was it discontinued in the first place? If you're determined to snag a slice for yourself, here is absolutely everything you need to know regarding the timeless menu item.