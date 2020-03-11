This Classic Menu Item Is Finally Returning to Pizza Hut, but Why Did It Ever Leave?

When Pizza Hut discontinued their Big Dipper Pizza all those years ago, fans were completely shook. Reddit user u/plazmamuffin , for example, wrote in a Reddit post , "Years ago when [the Big Dipper] was a seasonal item my wife and I would get it every week we loved it so much. Why did they decide to never bring it back?"

Twitter user @ToniAnnPierce took to Twitter, saying: "The Big Dipper from Pizza Hut used to be my favorite until they discontinued it," and Twitter user @goldsbylockz said: "So mad they discontinued big dipper pizzas."

Clearly fans weren't happy, and honestly, nobody knows why it was taken off the menu. Maybe Pizza Hut was looking to try something new, or to introduce new menu items. All we know is that its absence was seriously devastating.