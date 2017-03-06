Woman Orders Pizza With Pineapple And Finds Hilarious Note Attached

There's only one thing more contentious than the result of the presidential election in this country. Whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza. Of course, any sane person knows that pineapple is one of the best toppings you can add to enhance any pizza.

But whoever delivered pizza to Twitter user Try2ShootUsDown, also known as Ali, believes otherwise. Ali shared the note she discovered attached to her pizza after she asked for pineapple as a topping.

The note reads: "Could not bring myself to put pineapple on it. That's gross. Sorry."

@psygnisfive @Try2ShootUsDown I was just as disturbed about that as I was the thought of pineapple

@leviathism @Try2ShootUsDown nothing wrong with pineapples, they are delicious and sweet. However on pizza that sweetness goes against them

@Try2ShootUsDown @badman_tre Crazy what people do for some attention.. Why would someone jeopardise their job for some fuckin pineapples 😂😂😂

In a recent article from the Independent, several chefs weighed in on whether pineapple is an acceptable pizza topping. Chef Anthony Carron of 800 Degrees Pizzeria said he "refused to carry it on principle, but it was literally the number one requested topping that we did not carry."

Due to the overwhelming demand, the restaurant now buys whole, fresh Hawaiian gold pineapples, which are peeled and diced before being tossed with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. The fruit is then roasted in wood-burning ovens until it becomes caramelized.

Chef Emily of EMILY and Emmy Squared called pineapple "an acceptable pizza topping as long as it is balanced and not overpowering." She added that "People who live in hard absolutes with pizza have no fun in their lives."

Finally, Scott Weiner, of Scott's Pizza Tours, had the perfect response for people who claim pineapple isn’t allowed because it’s not Italian. "It existed in Italian food culture long before pepperoni ever did, but nobody complains about that," he noted. We can't argue with that!