Digital Etiquette Rules That You May Accidentally Be Breaking

Nearly everyone has their phone within 5 feet of their face at all times, so nobody believes you when you reply to a text a day and a half later with, "sorry, just seeing this!" Unless you were on safari or a space mission, it just seems unlikely. If you are pressed and don't have an immediate answer or need more time to craft a more careful response, just shoot back a quick, "got it — a bit tied up right now but i'll hit you back later to talk more."