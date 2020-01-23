We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
istock-524908880-1579810380898.jpg
Source: iStock

Digital Etiquette Rules That You May Accidentally Be Breaking

By

Having grown up the '90s, I remember a time before everyone had cellphones when, if you wanted to talk to your friends after school, you called them on a landline and then recapped everything you just did all day for roughly three hours. Nowadays, if somebody calls me out of the blue, I think there's been an accident.