Ridiculous Employer Demands, Like Asking Business Travelers to Stay at Campsites

Nearly everyone in the workforce has had at least one terrible boss or faced outrageous expectations in the workplace. But some employers really take the definition of the word "demanding" to a whole new level. Few can top the employer described in a recent column on "Ask a Manager," though. A nonprofit employee wrote to the advice column to discuss their boss's request that employees traveling on business camp at state parks rather than sleep in hotels while they are offsite.

While the request was not worded as a demand, the tone of the email this new staffer received definitely makes it clear the organization was strongly pushing for employees to comply. 