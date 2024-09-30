Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Dikembe Mutombo Was a Loving Husband and Father of Seven Dikembe died of brain cancer on Sept. 30, 2024, at age 58. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 30 2024, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dofficialmutombo

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo died from brain cancer on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at age 58. Dikembe was known for his iconic defensive shot-blocking.

A statement from the NBA confirmed that Dikembe's family was with him when he died. The athlete was a happily married father of seven. Here's what to know.

Who was Dikembe Mutombo's wife?

Dikembe was married to his wife, Rose Mutombo Kiese until he died on Monday. The couple married in 1996, two years after the finger-wagging champ made headlines in 1994 due to his previous relationship. According to The Washington Post, Dikembe called off his first wedding 17 hours before the ceremony because his ex refused to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Suffice it to say, Rose had no trouble signing Dikembe's prenup. During their marriage, they supported each other's dreams, as he became a humanitarian after retiring from the NBA in 2009. Rose excelled in the legal and political space as a lawyer and politician in Dikembe's home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Dikembe became a father of 7 unexpectedly.

During Dikembe and Rose's marriage, they uniquely raised seven children. They had three biological children and adopted the NBA star's four nieces and nephews. Several of his kids lead private lives, but Dikembe often discussed his son, Ryan, on his social media accounts. In December 2021, he posted a photo of them celebrating one of his son's basketball games at his alma mater, Georgetown.

Ryan made headlines in February for following in his father's footsteps by becoming a Hoya. After three seasons at Georgetown, he eventually transferred to Georgia Tech.