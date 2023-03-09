Home > Entertainment Source: TikTok / @amberr.leeann Woman Dining out Served Tortilla That Allegedly Expired Four Months Ago By Kelly Corbett Mar. 9 2023, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Let's be real: We've probably all eaten something that — according to the date printed on it — was expired. It happens to the best of us. And most of the time, as the long items haven't developed mold or gotten extra smelly, you're in the clear. What happens in your kitchen stays in your kitchen!

But if you're dining out, you shouldn't be subject to that. Your food should be fresh. You should never have to worry about whether or not the tortilla you just received is still good. You also shouldn't have to worry about whether or not the tortilla you just received is contaminated with ink. But unfortunately, some restaurants like to play dirty. Keeping scrolling for one woman's bizarre experience at a Mexican restaurant.

A TikToker was served a tortilla that expired four months ago while dining out.

A TikTok creator named Amber (@amberr.leeann) recently took to the platform while on a dinner date to document the unusual marking seen on her tortilla.

“Me and my boyfriend are at a Mexican restaurant and he got tortillas with his meal and it literally came with the expiration date on it," she says into the camera.

But that's not the best (or rather worst!) part. The date seen on the tortilla reads Dec. 22, 2022. Amber confirmed it was March 2023 at the time of filming.

While it's unclear if the date marked on the tortilla was the expiration date or the date of packaging, it's still not an item she should have been served at a restaurant. In her caption, she wrote: "How does this even happen?" People in the comment section had a lot to say.

One user guessed that the restaurant probably froze the tortillas so they'd last longer. Others badgered Amber for the restaurant name. And others started theorizing how the date got inked on the actual tortilla.

In a follow-up video, Amber revealed that this all went down at the chain restaurant Fiesta Mexicana. She and her boyfriend were dining at the Benson, N.C. location.

But to many viewers' dismay, they didn't alert anyone there about the tortilla because they didn't think anything good would come from it since the tortillas were already complimentary.

Amber also confirmed to viewers that her boyfriend didn't eat the compromised tortilla. However, he did eat another tortilla there that was much less suspicious.

But the tables started to turn when Amber was accused of purposely trying to bring down Fiesta Mexicana for the sake of her own entertainment.