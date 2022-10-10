Was Disa the Dwarf Princess in Tolkien's Novels? Her Character, Explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.
One of our favorite characters so far on the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is, without a doubt, the dwarf princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete). Out of all the characters we've met so far, we'd trust her to handle things properly if, let's say, a powerful ring came into her midst, for example.
Not only is Disa total relationship goals with her husband, Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), but she's got a killer singing voice and she's a bonafide ally of the elves. What's not to love? So, was Disa a character in J.R.R. Tolkien's original novels, or was she created just for the show?
Here's what we know.
Princess Disa's character is technically non-canon.
Disa the dwarf princess wasn't a character in Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novels. She was created specifically for the Prime Video series, but we love her nonetheless.
Not only that, but Disa is the first female and first Black dwarf to ever be seen in a Tolkien adaptation.
Actress Sophia Nomvete told Today that she drew inspiration from her own South African and Iranian heritage when she was portraying Disa in The Rings of Power Season 1.
The actress explained, "There is a power and a heart to both of those cultures... They are so rich in love and passion and oppression and pain and having to fight every single step of the way. So, I was really able to draw from my immediate and ancestral experiences and fire up this moment because it's iconic."
Disa is also incredibly supportive of her husband's ambitions. However, Sophia noted in an interview with Collider that Disa is also for the people as well, saying that, "She is a female dwarf for the people. She is for her kingdom; she is for the heart and for the good of everyone around her. And I think she knows no bounds and sees no other way, but the way that she wants to walk."
Will Disa be in 'The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' Season 2?
Thankfully our dwarf princess is still well on her way to becoming the queen of the dwarves, once her husband ascends to the throne. Given that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has already been renewed for a second season, we'd bet our bottom dollar that Sophia is guaranteed to reprise her role as Disa.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming is already well underway for the second season of The Rings of Power. As long as Princess Disa survives the final episode of The Rings of Power Season 1, she's well on her way to true dwarf queen status come Season 2!
