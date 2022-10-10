Was Disa the Dwarf Princess in Tolkien's Novels? Her Character, Explained

The actress explained, "There is a power and a heart to both of those cultures... They are so rich in love and passion and oppression and pain and having to fight every single step of the way. So, I was really able to draw from my immediate and ancestral experiences and fire up this moment because it's iconic."

Disa is also incredibly supportive of her husband's ambitions. However, Sophia noted in an interview with Collider that Disa is also for the people as well, saying that, "She is a female dwarf for the people. She is for her kingdom; she is for the heart and for the good of everyone around her. And I think she knows no bounds and sees no other way, but the way that she wants to walk."