“Leave Jasmine up to Me” — Disney Dad Gives Pep Talk to Family Before Vacation to Maximize Fun

By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 10 2024, 3:48 p.m. ET

With the cost of Disney Parks prices increasing pretty much every year, it's understandable that there are families who take their vacation time at the most magical place on Earth very, very seriously. If you only plan on going to the park once in your life, then you're going to want to maximize your time there, which is why it's imperative to have a game plan.

And a dad who is very serious about having as much fun as possible is going viral for the pep talk he gave his family before their trip to Disney talking about their plan of attack for getting the most out of the park.

In a viral clip uploaded by Full M House (@fullmhouse), Dad can be seen giving direct courses of action to each of his children. Some were assigned specific character duties. Overall, they were encouraged to stay hydrated and most of all, remember that they need to keep their vibes up to have a great day and not be downtrodden due to long lines or a hectic park atmosphere.

"The Disney pep talk we all need," a text overlay in the video reads as a dad tells his kids the hard facts of what they need to hear before they embark on their magical Disney quest. Dad begins his speech by stating: "I don't want us going out there getting distracted by the overpriced churros and Mickey Mouse ears."

He urged his children to think outside of the box during their trip. "Think bigger. Think seasonal. Think pumpkin, flavor. OK? Characters, Reid, JJ, I got you on Mickey and Minnie Mouse. They're quick, they're elusive. But I think you can find them," Dad says, getting his kids involved in a game plan for their vacation.

He continues, "Ellie, I got you on Belle. She's going to try to outsmart you, outthink you. She's book smart, but we're on the streets today. Lia, I want you on Rapunzel, OK? Who knows where she's going to be? Sometimes she's in the tower painting and singing, next thing you know she's out gallivanting with her boyfriend Flynn."

Source: TikTok | @fullmhouse

"Leave Jasmine up to me. I'll take care of Jasmine," he tells his family before continuing. "When we get out there, it's all about attitude, and it's about effort, OK? I understand that we're going to make mistakes," he concedes.

"That's all a part of life. That's part of the game. That's why we're here. We're going to make mistakes. You make a mistake, you don't eat the whole thing, you throw it in the garbage, and you move on to the next one. OK?" he says as their youngest happily continues to munch on a chocolate muffin.

"Does that make sense? We get in a line that's a little bit longer than we thought who cares? We have fun with each other, right? Together as a family. It might be a long time waiting in line but guess what? What comes after the line? The flippin' ride. The ride of life," he says, imparting some motivational wisdom to his kids.

"Is everyone excited? You get hungry? You get tired? We got snacks, we got strollers. Stay hydrated out there, OK? I don't want anybody out there losing energy or things because they're thirsty. I'll get you a flippin' Diet Coke for all I care."

After his pre-vacation speech, he places his fist in the middle of the family group for a huddle: "Everybody bring it in. I want Disney on three family on six." They notice, however, that one of their family members, Savannah, isn't in on the huddle, she comes rushing into the room, and they all laugh.

Savannah tosses her hand into the huddle and they end up performing the chant, everyone laughing as they do to close out the video. Folks who saw the video commented how much they enjoyed the motivational speech.

Someone else added that they didn't think the pep talk was all for comedic effect, because with a family that large, this type of energy is needed to make sure everyone's on their toes: "Five kids at Disney?!?! Yeah, this pep talk was needed."

