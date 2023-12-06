Don't be fooled. While Emma Norton's social media platforms are dedicated to her impressive makeup skills, the accomplished makeup artist and cosplayer has a few more tricks up her sleeve. She is also a talented model and actress — and she is hoping to make her transition from content creator to movie starlet. Along with her Hollywood aspirations, Emma shared some more fun facts about herself with Distractify, including her go-to karaoke song and her dream collaboration.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

EN: If I didn’t have to be concerned about my appearance for acting and modeling, and decided to go all-out, I would go for something elongated down my spine or running up my arms. It would definitely be fine-line style like my other tattoos, and or something very ornate. I’ve always loved the idea of Gothic cathedral paneling!

What is your most-used emoji?

EN: 💅, ✨, and 🖤.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

EN: My most memorable fan interaction was with a follower who is an incredible craftsman. He created a gigantic mural displaying my face! I was blown away by his time and effort. Anyone dedicating their artistry to me is such a blessing.

Article continues below advertisement

What is your favorite TV show?

EN: Wow, that’s a tough question because I love watching so many great shows. At the moment, my favorite show is Loki because of its interesting take on the multiverse featuring Loki as the ultimate anti-hero. I’ve always loved Tom Hiddleston’s performance as Loki. My all-time favorite TV series has to be either The Umbrella Academy or Stranger Things.

What was the first concert you went to?

EN: My first concert was Justin Bieber when I was 9 years old. Like every other girl in 2009, I was hopelessly convinced I was destined to be his “One Less Lonely Girl.” I’m really blessed to say I grew up near Red Rocks Amphitheater where I saw concerts during my childhood and teen years. I saw my first (of many) Tyler the Creator shows there. Such an incredible place to see a concert!

Article continues below advertisement

What's your favorite color?

EN: I’ll go with dark emerald green, which I think is very elegant and fits my style. I was always told emerald green symbolizes harmony, renewal, growth, refinement, and wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

EN: I love so many talented content creators. I’m even more lucky to call so many of them my friends. I definitely want to give a special shout-out to Jillea (@whoisjillea). She designed my costume with me for Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash. Jillea is hugely talented in addition to being such a kind, bright-hearted human.

Article continues below advertisement

What's your go-to karaoke song?

EN: I can’t choose between my co-favorites (very different) — “Umbrella” by Rihanna, and “Smells like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

EN: Most recently, on my mind, are the most amazing poke bowls with crazy fresh fish from the markets on Oahu.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

EN: I love the numerous collaborations I’ve had in the past several years. If I were to choose a dream brand collaboration, it would be a major make-up brand like MAC Cosmetics or Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs.

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top three desert island necessities:

EN: Assuming food and water sources exist on this island — my three necessities are: a solar-powered music and video player, sunscreen, and the most life-saving necessity is Trader Joe’s Everything seasoning.

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

EN: My dream job has always been to become an established film and TV actor. Also, it’s a dream of mine to design my own clothing and make-up line.

What is your No. 1 distraction?