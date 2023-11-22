Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers

Paige Taylor

TikTok's big sister.

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Nov. 22 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

selfie of paige taylor
Source: Courtesy Paige Taylor

A former Hype House member, Paige Taylor has gone viral on TikTok and beyond for her GRWM videos, her fun Q&As, and her wholesome relationship content.

With over 7 million followers across social media, Paige is basically the older sister we all wished we had. In a short interview with Distractify, Paige shared some fun facts about herself including her favorite emoji, her go-to karaoke song, and her favorite fellow content creator (spoiler: it's her boyfriend Jackson Dean).

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

PT: A cross of some kind! But also I think I’m allergic to tattoos because I have two currently but they’ve both turned out weird overtime.

What’s your most-used emoji?

PT: 😚 — I send it to my mom a lot.

Article continues below advertisement
paige taylor instagram
Source: Instagram

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

PT: I went to my younger cousin’s school play and a girl in his grade was a huge fan! She came up to me andstarted crying, talking about how it’s so cool to have an Asian American influencer that came from myhometown. I started crying with her, it was a life changing moment and I’ll never forget it.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

PT: I’m pretty sure it was either Jeremy Zucker or Quinn XCII!

What’s your favorite color?

PT: Pink.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about the best meal you’ve ever had.

PT: Anytime I’ve eaten Korean food. Bonus points if my mom cooked it!

Article continues below advertisement

Who’s your celebrity crush?

PT: Jackson Dean :)

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

PT: @jacksondean — I love his stuff!

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

PT: Anything Taylor Swift.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

PT: Squishmallows!

Article continues below advertisement

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

PT: Something to do with social media!

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

PT: Water, of course, tanning oil, and a good book.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

PT: My phone for sure.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Distracted With... Kalani Hilliker (EXCLUSIVE)

Distracted With... Dare Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

Distracted With... Makenzie and Malia (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Influencers News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.