A former Hype House member, Paige Taylor has gone viral on TikTok and beyond for her GRWM videos, her fun Q&As, and her wholesome relationship content.
With over 7 million followers across social media, Paige is basically the older sister we all wished we had. In a short interview with Distractify, Paige shared some fun facts about herself including her favorite emoji, her go-to karaoke song, and her favorite fellow content creator (spoiler: it's her boyfriend Jackson Dean).
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
PT: A cross of some kind! But also I think I’m allergic to tattoos because I have two currently but they’ve both turned out weird overtime.
What’s your most-used emoji?
PT: 😚 — I send it to my mom a lot.
Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.
PT: I went to my younger cousin’s school play and a girl in his grade was a huge fan! She came up to me andstarted crying, talking about how it’s so cool to have an Asian American influencer that came from myhometown. I started crying with her, it was a life changing moment and I’ll never forget it.
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
PT: I’m pretty sure it was either Jeremy Zucker or Quinn XCII!
What’s your favorite color?
PT: Pink.
Tell us about the best meal you’ve ever had.
PT: Anytime I’ve eaten Korean food. Bonus points if my mom cooked it!
Who’s your celebrity crush?
PT: Jackson Dean :)
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
PT: @jacksondean — I love his stuff!
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
PT: Anything Taylor Swift.
Tell us about your dream collaboration.
PT: Squishmallows!
If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?
PT: Something to do with social media!
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
PT: Water, of course, tanning oil, and a good book.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
PT: My phone for sure.