A former Hype House member, Paige Taylor has gone viral on TikTok and beyond for her GRWM videos, her fun Q&As, and her wholesome relationship content.

With over 7 million followers across social media, Paige is basically the older sister we all wished we had. In a short interview with Distractify, Paige shared some fun facts about herself including her favorite emoji, her go-to karaoke song, and her favorite fellow content creator (spoiler: it's her boyfriend Jackson Dean).