Is there anything Dare Taylor can't do? While she is best known on social media for her impressive cosplay at Comic-Cons across the world, Dare is also a model, actress, and singer. Her song, "Retail Therapy" pays homage to one of her favorite hobbies — shopping — and also shows off her songwriting skills. In an exclusive chat with Distractify, Dare shared even more fun facts about herself, including her dream collaboration, her go-to karaoke song, and her best fan interaction.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

DT: If I had to in this second I would get a secret Poké Ball tattoo, nothing big or out in the open. I’d like it to be discreet and hidden.

What is your most-used emoji?

DT: Totally the shy monkey emoji [🙈]! I usually use it when I am laughing at myself or even as a text icebreaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

Source: Instagram

DT: I had a booth at LA Comic-Con and one of the attendees was talking to me about Pokémon since I was selling a signed print of me as Misty. Very casual, and we just talked about the characters and such... and he walked away. About an hour or so later he had found me on Insta and came running back to the booth. He commended me on how down to Earth I was while speaking with him! He then asked about how I got started on social media and we chatted for about an hour or so about the acting industry, my song I was writing, and of course more cosplay. This interaction stood out to me because we were just chatting as two strangers and he initially had no idea who I was. It’s refreshing to just have small talk.

What is your favorite TV show?

DT: Currently I haven’t been watching a ton of TV but I recently fell into the Euphoria rabbit hole and I adore the visuals of this show. Sure, it’s a bit wild and far-fetched storyline-wise but I love the way the show is lit and talks about drug abuse so unapologetically.

Article continues below advertisement

What was the first concert you went to?

DT: The first concert I went to was Hannah Montana! I wasn’t a big fan of hers at the time, but my best friend had tickets and I still had a blast!

What's your favorite color?

DT: Aqua Blue! Reminds me of the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

DT: Currently my bestie @HeyItsCodee is doing a motorcycle tour across the country raising money for Wagamore Pets! Can’t wait to see her vlog on the adventures and next time I'd love to meet her at the finish line!

Article continues below advertisement

What's your go-to karaoke song?

DT: It used to be "There are Worse Things I Could Do" from the musical Grease but lately I’ve been singing a lot of Olivia Rodrigo. If I had to pick one I'd say "Vampire!"

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

DT: Weirdly enough I would say this one steak house I visited had the best juiciest steak, and red wine pairing. I was shocked at how good it was, the steak literally cut like butter and was so flavorful. Little did I know it was the number two steak house in California. So it makes sense how good it was!

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

DT: I’d love to collab with Trisha Paytas, she's such an icon! Going from Youtube to OnlyFans, to her new podcast! I think we would get along so well and have so much to talk about.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

DT: As much chocolate as I can take, sunblock (still need great skin protection!), and my phone so I can document my time on the island and leave it for someone else to find!

Article continues below advertisement

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

DT: I would easily want to be a public motivational speaker, I am currently writing a speech right now to eventually accomplish this goal.

What is your No. 1 distraction?