You may have heard of cozy gaming (think Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and even Minecraft), and if you're a fan of the genre, you're probably familiar with Cozy K. Cozy K, whose real name is Kennedy, is the perfect person to follow if you're craving warm, snuggly fall vibes with a focus on video games. Though she actually began her career practicing law, she soon discovered her love for content creation and hasn't looked back since. With cozy product recommendations, game reviews, Twitch streams, and general lifestyle videos, Kennedy has gained a sizable following on her various media channels, and it's only set to grow as cozy gaming becomes a more popular and mainstream niche. Distractify chatted with Kennedy to learn about her favorite season, her desert-island necessities, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

CK: Either a Stardew Valley chicken or a Sonny Angel (I've been obsessed with them lately).

What’s your most-used emoji?

CK: Definitely the brown heart. It's the coziest! 🤎

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

CK: Someone came up to me almost in tears and told me how my content has completely changed the way they think about hobbies and free time, which has made them feel so much happier in their stressful life. It was such a perspective shift for me, because it's hard to know if the content I put out there means anything to anyone but me. Having someone articulate just how much of an effect my content has on their life made me feel so affirmed and purposeful!

If you could only play one video game forever, which would you pick?

CK: Stardew Valley! It's my comfort game for sure. No matter how many days, weeks, months, or years I play it, I never get tired of it.

Describe your perfect cozy day.

CK: It would start with a walk to Starbucks for a fall drink, a homemade breakfast, and then a full day of cozy hobbies (gaming, crafts, reading, etc.). It would end with a cozy, relaxing bath and a short comfort show binge in bed.

Tell us about the best meal you’ve ever had.

CK: It was in Italy, and it was one of those pasta dishes that they stir in an actual wheel of cheese... I think about it almost weekly.

What's one hobby you've always wanted to get into?

CK: Pottery! I'm a big hobby person, so there aren't many hobbies I haven't tried at least once except for pottery! It's a little intimidating for beginners, so I'm hoping to take a class sometime soon.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

CK: Eeowna! She's become the news source for the cozy gaming community on YouTube, and she puts in so much work to provide the most thorough and thoughtful game reviews. She's legitimized the cozy gaming community and genre in such an important way!

What's your favorite season and why?

CK: Fall always and forever — it's the epitome of coziness! The warm drinks, the cool weather, the pumpkin patches, and the autumnal decor — it all puts me in such a good mood.

Tell us about your dream collaboration

CK: I'd love to collaborate with a home decor brand to create a cozy gamer-focused collection! Imagine cozy and cute furniture that has small features with gamers in mind. Most of the gaming-focused furniture and decor I've seen has been one sole aesthetic, usually catered towards men. I'd love to totally reimagine what gaming furniture looks like, catered to cozy gamers.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

CK: OK, practical, survivalist things aside: My phone — I can't live without my podcasts and audiobooks. A weighted blanket. My Nintendo Switch — I'll happily play cozy games until I perish.

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

CK: I'd still be a lawyer! I liked doing startup law, but I just loved content creation more. If I couldn't be a creator, I'd definitely go back to the legal world but maybe turn my focus to companies in the gaming industry.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?