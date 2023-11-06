There's no sibling rivalry here — sisters Makenzie and Malia are taking over social media together! From curly hair tips on TikTok to their Big Sis Energy podcast, Makenzie and Malia, who are not twins but actually, one year and one day apart, are serving their followers with relatable and engaging content daily. In an exclusive chat with Distractify, Makenzie and Malia shared some fun facts about themselves including their go-to karaoke song and their dream collaboration with another pair of famous sisters.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

M&M: Each other’s birthdays in Roman numerals!

What is your most-used emoji?

M&M: 😭

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

M&M: One time we were at the mall and a group of high school girls ran up to us and gave us the biggest group hug. It was such a wholesome encounter and we talked about all things hair, high school, and makeup(because we just walked out of Sephora). They were so sweet and energetic it made us so happy.

What is your favorite TV show?

M&M: Recently, we have been binge-watching The Ultimatum but we love New Girl, Friends, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air!

What was the first concert you went to?

M&M: Lil Baby and Chris Brown in September 2022.

What's your favorite color?

M&M: Emerald green.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

M&M: A creator who seriously inspires us is Monet McMichael. Her videos radiate positivity and are always so well-made! She’s killing it.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

M&M: "Finesse" by Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

M&M: For our birthday last year our mom and dad made fresh fried chicken and waffles. They rented a fryer and everything... TOP TIER MEAL!

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

M&M: Our dream collaboration is to interview Chloe and Halle Bailey on our podcast, Big Sis Energy. Not only are they both incredibly talented and beautiful, but they are both so hilarious in their own ways. When they go live together on Instagram we crack up laughing. Interviewing such an iconic sister duo would be a dream!

Share your top three desert island necessities:

M&M: SPF (Kosas Dream Beam is our favorite right now). Liquid IV (so we can stay extra hydrated). A hammock.

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

M&M: Opening up a curly hair salon together and showing girls how to love their natural hair with the right products and techniques!

What is your No. 1 distraction?