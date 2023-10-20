With almost two million followers to date between his various social platforms, style guru Matt Newman, the brilliant mind behind MattLovesHair, has proven himself as one of the internet's go-to creators for quick, easy, and genius hair hacks. With his gorgeous, curly locks, Matt has knowledge to offer about an array of hairstyles and other related topics — from stunning and simple blowouts to the science behind hair health. And while his videos are super informative, the things his viewers love most about his content are his good vibes and commitment to being himself.
Distractify chatted with Matt to learn about his favorite style trend, his most-used emoji, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
MN: Black and white angel/devil babies.
What’s your most-used emoji?
🤪
Talk about the moment you felt you had "made it" in your career.
MN: Doing hair backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!
What's your favorite style trend at the moment?
MN: Brown cow print.
What’s your favorite color?
MN: Red.
If you could give your younger self any advice, what would you say?
MN: Tell everyone how gay you are ASAP.
Who’s your celebrity crush?
MN: Weird Barbie.
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
MN: @katieryan430.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
MN: “Gimme More” by Britney [Spears].
Tell us about your dream collaboration.
MN: I want to make my own McDonald’s meal! The lineup would be: McCrispy, Fries, Coca Cola, sundae with hot fudge AND hot caramel.
Share your top three desert-island beauty + hair products.
MN: Leave in conditioner, salicylic acid, and floss.
If you couldn’t be a hair icon, what would your dream job be?
MN: A Taco Bell test kitchen taste tester.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
MN: TIKTOK!