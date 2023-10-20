With almost two million followers to date between his various social platforms, style guru Matt Newman, the brilliant mind behind MattLovesHair, has proven himself as one of the internet's go-to creators for quick, easy, and genius hair hacks. With his gorgeous, curly locks, Matt has knowledge to offer about an array of hairstyles and other related topics — from stunning and simple blowouts to the science behind hair health. And while his videos are super informative, the things his viewers love most about his content are his good vibes and commitment to being himself.

Distractify chatted with Matt to learn about his favorite style trend, his most-used emoji, and more.