Never Stop Blowing Up's combination of a Jumanji-like premise melded with the adrenaline and explosions in 80s action movies made for some unique characters in this side quest. Ify Nwadiwe, Dropout's , played awkward love-struck teen Wendell Morris and speed racer Vic Ethanol this season. Following the conclusion of the season, Ify took the time to answer 12 quick questions with Distractify about his time on this season of Dimension 20, sharing his dice superstitions and filming-day necessities (hint: it's a lot of protein).

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

IN: I think a sword. I think that's the next tattoo that I want to get — a whole sword.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

IN: I feel like [it would be] invulnerability, being able to take all of the hits.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

IN: I think mine is going to be Shai's "If I Ever Fall In Love Again." You know, some R&B smoothness.

What are your top-three game-day necessities when filming an episode of 'Dimension 20'?

IN: I think a bowl full of protein bars, as I've learned. I think I'm rocking with [Jacob Wysocki] on the tea — I've been on the tea train with Um, Actually. And I think my last thing is going to be some fruit snacks, something sweet, something nice.

Tell us about the first 'Dungeons & Dragons' campaign you ever played.

IN: My first one was when I was 18 and it went exactly how you'd imagine: I was a Dragonborn Paladin, it was a door, and instead of opening it, I tried to knock it down, and it was super hard.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be?

IN: I think Idris Elba because I want to see what he's been up to.

If you could start a rumor about yourself, what would it be?

IN: "Ify doesn't actually have any money, so if you see him you should just give him money. Just give him some money, actually."

Where do you look for inspiration when creating a new character for a campaign?

IN: I looked straight to the Fast and Furious box set on my DVD rack and in my heart for Wendell.

Is there a 'D&D' class you haven't played yet that you'd really like to?

IN: I feel like artificers are fun because you're a little tinkerer, so you're just making some fun stuff.

Do you have any superstitions about your dice?

IN: As soon as it rolls bad, I put the dice to the side and that dice is banned for the whole session. Actually, I think two bad rolls — two bad rolls and you're out of here. You're out. I think they stay in timeout for the session. So the next time I'll give them another shot, but once they fail, they're in jail.

Who was your favorite NPC from 'Never Stop Blowing Up'?

IN: Oh, Doug Meat, all the way.

