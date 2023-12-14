Payton Sartain is a beauty and fashion icon, relatable influencer, and host of the Note to Self podcast. From dating and breakup advice to fun chats with friends and fellow girl bosses — including SET Active founder Lindsey Carter and TikTok's Girlbosstown — Payton's content is genuine and entertaining, earning her hundreds of thousands of followers on her various social media platforms. Distractify chatted with Payton to learn about her childhood celebrity crush, her most-used emoji, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

PS: I’m working on getting my 5 pillars – trust, truth, grace, patience, & freedom – tattooed on myself in a tiny, delicate font! I already have trust, grace, and freedom tattooed, so if I had to get another tattoo right now, I’d probably go with the word truth.

What’s your most-used emoji?

PS: Definitely the black heart – its chic. 🖤

Article continues below advertisement

What was the moment you felt you had "made it" in your career?

PS: Honestly, I don’t think I’ve had an “I made it” moment! My growth has been slow and steady, and I still feel I have a long way to go before I feel like I’ve “made it,” so to speak.

Source: Youtube/@paytonsartainhh

Article continues below advertisement

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would you say?

PS: Be present! Don’t worry too much about the future, it’s coming whether you worry about it or not, so you might as well slow down and enjoy right now.

What’s your favorite color?

PS: Green! It’s the most calming color, in my opinion.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s the best meal you’ve ever had?

PS: This is a tough one! Some people don’t really love this answer, but Carbone’s Spicy Rigatoni truly hits the spot every time. I’ve tried to recreate the recipe at home to no avail. I’ve never regretted this order.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

PS: I had a few, but the first one that comes to mind is Chad Michael Murray – specifically in A Cinderella Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

PS: I have so many! I try to shout out a couple creators on my podcast, Note to Self, every week in a segment called ‘Content Corner.’ My list could go on and on — but I discovered Sydney Hoffman on TikTok this week, and I’m loving her content!

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

PS: One thing about me: I’m not a karaoke girly. I hate being the center of attention (strange, given what I do for a living).

Tell us about your dream podcast guest.

PS: Kris Jenner. I love that she’s a mix of calculated, in terms of career, and candid.

Article continues below advertisement

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

PS: I think I’d enjoy being a journalist. It’s podcast/content-creation-adjacent, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

PS: An XL water bottle, a notebook, and some SPF.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?