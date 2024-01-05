Sabrina Bahsoon, known around the social sphere as TikTok's "Tube Girl," is a certified Gen Z icon. What started as a fun video series of Sabrina showing off her moves — and unrivaled confidence — on public transit quickly became an internet sensation, earning her upwards of 800,000 TikTok followers to date. And while her bodacious content is somewhat controversial, Sabrina is focused on the positive side of things: She has become the face of a movement of women stepping out of their comfort zones to become their sassiest selves. Distractify chatted with Sabrina to learn about her dream Tube Girl collaboration, the best meal she's ever had, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

SB: I don’t think I could ever get a tattoo but if I had to pick it would be 333, my angel numbers!

What’s your most-used emoji?

💃🏽

Talk about the moment you realized you had become an internet sensation.

SB: It was last September when I was in Paris during Fashion Week and was able to attend all these amazing shows, and even walk in one. It really hit me then that all of this started with me just lip-syncing and dancing on the tube and posting it on TikTok.

If you could secretly start any rumor about yourself, what would you say?

SB: That I have an amazing voice and am secretly a rockstar.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you pick and why?

SB: I would live in Malaysia, where I grew up. I have yet to be in a place that’s more beautiful or that I could see myself living in more.

Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.

SB: My grandma makes the best beef rendang, a Malaysian specialty, at her house. It’s my favorite meal of all time.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

SB: Ross Lynch.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

SB: Monet McMichael! She always hypes up the girlies, and it’s so fun watching her get ready. You can feel her energy through the screen — she radiates confidence and good vibes.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

SB: "Sweater Weather" by The Neighbourhood.

Tell us about your dream Tube Girl collaboration.

SB: I would love to make a video with Nicki Minaj! My first tube video was using her verse in the song “Where Dem Girls At,” and she just released her latest album.

How does it feel to see people recreating your videos and crediting you with helping to build their confidence?

SB: It’s the most wholesome thing. The best part about all of this is that so many people have used this trend to get rid of the mentality that people are judging you in public. It has helped dismantle the idea that you have to act a certain way in public and has made people realize that most people only care about themselves — you should just live your life unapologetically.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

SB: Lip balm, speaker, bikini.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?