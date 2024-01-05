Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Do Kids Have Fun Anymore?" — 9-Year-Old Girl gets Stanley Cup for Birthday, Sparking Debate A 9-year-old girl's joy at receiving a Stanley Cup for her birthday party sparked a viral TikTok debate, but most seem to think the clip is heartwarming. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 5 2024, Published 9:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @taylyssatorres

TikTok user Talyssa Torres (@talyssatorres) uploaded a viral clip of her 9-year-old daughter's birthday celebration. The child sits on the ground surrounded by her friends and different bags filled with tissue paper and presumably presents — it's a picturesque birthday party scenario any kid would love to be apart of.

The 17-second video centers on one gift in particular that Talyssa's daughter is opening up. She starts to tear off the paper, looking at the gift intently, a friend beside her starts to pre-freak-out before anyone else: it appears that they know exactly what their friend just received, and from the look on their face, it's a gift that Talyssa's daughter has been hoping for, and maybe one that her pals want for themselves, too.

Talyssa's daughter unwraps a pink Stanley cup that they proudly hold up above their head as she and her friends shout and cheer about Madonna's "Material Girl" plays in the clip's background. There were throngs of TikTokers who saw the video and thought that the reaction of Talyssa's daughter and her friends was cute, heartwarming, and reminded them of the birthday parties that they attended as kids.

"This is girlhood and I love," one person penned. Another thought that the Stanley mug company could easily use the video as an advertisement for the brand: "This should be a Stanley commercial" In fact, it did seem that her video caught the attention of the Stanley 1913 brand, as they penned a response of their own to Talyssa's birthday clip: "This vid just makes up so happy!! Happy Birthday!!" the company wrote.

Another person remarked that the clip is an example of the enthusiasm and beauty of "girlhood," as they wrote: "me and my girls at 24 w the same reaction girlhood" Whereas another said: "It’s the friends hyping her up! Thats a core memory for sure"

There was one user on the platform who thought that the excitement the kids had for the cup was because they were enthralled about ensuring they were properly hydrated throughout the day: "We barely even drank water when we were kids. I really love this hydration excitement for the new gens."

However, there were other folks who thought that it was sad young children were getting amped up over a cup and not toys and other things kids would usually get happy about.

There was a sentiment that it was depressing a young child was clearly being influenced by a more adult-centric trend, such as drinking water from a cup that went viral on a popular social media application like TikTok, and that children were clearly becoming a product of a marketing trend.

"Do kids have fun anymore??" a Reddit user asked in a post where they uploaded the video the the r/TikTokCringe sub. Another commenter wrote that the cups themselves are nothing special: "It’s becoming the new Yeti, overpriced steel tumbler and extra large."

However, a lot of other users on the platform replied that they didn't think there was anything wrong with the young girls having fun and cheering for their friend who was clearly happy to have a gift, no matter what it was.

Like this one user who acknowledged that while marketing trends may be silly and encourage people to go wild over something that they probably shouldn't be getting all crazy for, that nearly every generation of kid engaged in a similar practice, and that OP should probably just lighten up.

""Kids in every decade were excited about stuff their parents found totally baffling. Don’t blame the kids, blame the people advertising to children. They’re 9, give them a break," they penned.

Some folks even went so far as to highlight the various trendy toys and purchases that got them all excited when they were younger: like Pogs and Lisa Frank pencils: "Pogs, well they at least had a use for a bit. A water bottle seems way more useful than a Fireball (no not the drink) yoyo that I got."

For another user, while they conceded that they see kids being drawn to consumerist tendencies as an issue, it's not necessarily a generational issue, but one, again, of consumerism.

"Yeah it's consumerism that is the problem. I find the phenomenon of kids and tweens who are obsessed with high end skincare (much of it which contain harsh active ingredients intended for anti aging) like Drunk Elephant a lot more concerning than some girls excited over an overpriced but cute and well made mug. If they are filling it with water, the mug at least supports healthy habits."

