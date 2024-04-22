Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “I Requested a Quiet Ride!” — Uber Driver Kicks Woman to Curb After She Asked to Turn Down Music "There’s a QUIET RIDE selection for a reason." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 22 2024, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @marleville

An Uber driver who was dead set on playing their music as loudly as they wanted was willing to give up getting paid for a ride, leaving a woman scrambling to find another ride in the hopes that she wouldn't miss her flight. This is despite "requesting a 'quiet ride' in the app!"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Marle (@marleville) posted a viral TikTok about her unfortunate experience with an Uber driver who had no issue leaving her high and dry when she asked that he turn down his music.

The TikToker said that because she had a long travel day ahead of her and was headed to the airport at 6.30 in the morning, she didn't want to be sitting in a car with music reverberating throughout its interior.

Article continues below advertisement

Marle said in her viral TikTok clip that despite "politely" requesting the driver turn the beats down on his sound system, he kept the music loud anyway and elected to turn around and bring her back home despite already getting 10 minutes into their journey.

Article continues below advertisement

"Well I am standing out on the curb waiting for a second Uber because the first Uber that I called was playing very loud music at like 6.30 in the morning, and I asked him to turn it down," she says in the video.

Apparently, this was a problem for the driver, who was dead set on listening to his music at the volume that he wanted to listen to it at, despite the fact that she asked "very politely" for it to be brought down.

Article continues below advertisement

Marle continued, "I said hey I'm so sorry do you mind turning down the music I hate to ask I just I have a little bit of a headache and a long travel day ahead and he turned it down like one click."

Source: TikTok | @marleville

Article continues below advertisement

That wasn't enough of a difference to make a noticeable effect on the volume level that Marle was experiencing, so she went ahead and requested that the driver bring it down even more: "Then so I said, I'm so sorry can you just it a little bit more maybe if you just turn it off for the ride."

Marle gave further details: "We were maybe ten minutes into our ride heading to the airport and he said I'm just gonna take you home and turned all the way back around to take me home." This threw a serious wrench in the TikToker's travel plans, due to where she lives in relation to the airport she was headed to.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I live in the suburbs so it's a little bit harder to get Ubers here and yeah, so now I am just waiting and I'm hoping I don't miss my flight. I don't...I truly don't understand what happened," she says at the end of her clip.

Source: TikTok | @marleville

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters had varying opinions on Marle's experience. There was one user who believed that this is a generational issue and that it's a prime example of "entitled" behavior: "It’s this new entitled generation that thinks everything should go their way and be how they want. That’s why a lot won’t even get conventional jobs," they penned.

Another person pushed back at other folks in the comments section who supported the driver by stating since it's his vehicle he can decide whether or not he blasts his music: "Everybody saying 'it’s his car' do y’all say that at restaurants if they make your food wrong? No because you paid for it, and so did she"

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else said that Uber offers riders the chance to request a "quiet ride" because there are folks who want that kind of experience while commuting: "There’s a QUIET RIDE selection for a reason. Who Ubers in the morning and then gets upset that someone doesn’t want music, let alone BLASTING loud"

Source: TikTok | @marleville

Article continues below advertisement

For others, the issue was cut and dry: Marle was paying for a service and the Uber driver ultimately provided a poor experience: "He's providing a service for a PAYING CUSTOMER. He should have turned it down. Period."