Mississippi native Savannah Demers originally attended Oklahoma City University to pursue a career in theater. However, her passion for performing quickly translated to a devoted social media following, and in a short time, Savannah had skyrocketed to internet stardom. In an interview with DeSoto County News, an outlet local to Savannah's hometown, the content creator shared that her content is all about "posting whatever [she wants] and being true to [herself]." And from outfit videos to humorous content with her friends and family, it's clear that her fans can't get enough of her authenticity. Distractify chatted with Savannah to learn about her dream collaboration, her celebrity crush, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

SD: I am a huge fan of tiny tattoos with lots of meaning! I already have a small sun on my left rib cage meaning, “The sun will come out tomorrow,” but I would love a couple tiny butterflies on the opposite side; super cute and dainty!

What’s your most-used emoji?

SD: Currently, it’s 🥹 This emoji perfectly captures how I’m feeling 99 percent of the time. It’s giving, “I’m so happy I could cry!”

Talk about the moment you felt like you had "made it."

SD: I feel like often, as creators and perfectionists, it’s hard to fully reach an “I’ve made it” mindset. It’s always, “OK, I got to hear , now how do I get to hear?” I try to focus on reminding myself that I’mdoing a good job and that I’ve reached many milestones in my career so that I don’t become too hard on myself. I remind myself that I’ve made it when I am doing things that 3 year younger Savannah always dreamed of doing.

What’s your favorite color?

SD: I have a few! I love sage green and powder blue, but I’m also a neutral girly, loving all the shades of beige and neutral colors!

Tell us about the best meal you’ve ever had.

SD: This is so hard because I love food so much. One of my favorite places and memories is at the California Grill at The Contemporary Resort Hotel in Florida. My dad and I took a 24-hour trip on my birthday for a quick audition — this place is usually fully booked, but we were able to get a table, and the sushi and the vibes that evening were just unforgettable.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

SD: Taylor Swift — need I say more?

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

SD: Emilie Keiser! I simply watch her in awe at how hard she works. It is so fun watching a beautiful soul succeed at their dreams.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

SD: I would love to create my own line through a women-owned brand that can inspire women to their highest level of confidence and encourage them to chase their dreams!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

SD: "Our Song" by Taylor Swift. I know every word, I promise!

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

SD: Laneige Lip Balm — I cannot go very long with the feeling of dry lips; a good moisturizer with SPF in it; and my phone, so I can document the experience.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

SD: It was actually a Taylor Swift concert! It was her Speak Now Tour; I wasn’t even the biggest fan at the time but I remember going with my mom, grandma, and sister and just having the best time ever. It’s crazy to look back at the size of that concert compared to her show now — absolutely so huge and insane!

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

SD: To be so honest, a pilot! I think the concept of flying is so cool and mind-blowing, and I believe it would be thrilling to be a part of that.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?