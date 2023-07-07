Home > Entertainment > Music Taylor Swift Is Bringing *THIS* Guitar out of Retirement on Tour and We're Freaking out About It Taylor Swift's koi fish guitar was made famous by her 'Speak Now' tour. Why was it removed from the Country Music Hall of Fame? Here's what we think ... By Pretty Honore Jul. 7 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Friday, July 7, Taylor Swift dropped another re-recording of one of her classic albums for the Swifties. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released amid Taylor’s multi-city tour, which has been full of surprises. Along with taking the stage with Ice Spice, Aaron Dessner, and Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor also teased that she would be switching up at least one song on her setlist at every show.

Ahead of her tour dates in Kansas City, Missouri, fans think that Taylor has another surprise up her sleeve. On June 6, reports confirmed that Taylor’s famous koi fish guitar was temporarily removed from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. And fans don’t think it’s a coincidence …

Fans think they know the *REAL* Taylor Swift’s koi fish guitar was removed from the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Taylor previously revealed that Bob Taylor, co-founder of Taylor Guitars, gifted her the custom-made koi fish guitar on her 18th birthday. Although the guitar, is wildly associated with Taylor’s 2011-2012 Speak Now tour, held space at the Hall of Fame in Nashville for some time, it looks like Taylor’s bringing it out of retirement for the mid-west leg of her "Eras" tour.

Fans predict that one of the surprise songs on Taylor’s setlist this go-round is “Last Kiss.” During the performance, fans suspect that she’s gonna bring out the big guns. “Both the rhinestone and koi guitar in one night? I will die dead,” one Reddit commenter said of the upcoming show.

📸| The koi fish guitar being removed from the country music hall of fame museum!



(📷: @mcdanielst82241) pic.twitter.com/5jKWtWrckK — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) July 6, 2023

“Taylor is adding more Speak Now to the set starting tomorrow and she will play the Speak Now sets on her koi fish guitar. This is my truth,” another Swiftie added on Twitter. This would make sense given that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released on the opening night of her show in Missouri. It’s also interesting to note that National Koi Day happens to fall on July 7, and now the math is all mathing.