Taylor Swift Previously Teased Having a Koi Fish Pond in Her Living Room By Kelly Corbett Jan. 27 2023, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Last night we met Taylor Swift at midnight for the premiere of her music video "Lavender Haze" off her album Midnights. We were invited into her enchanting dream-like world, filled with lavender fields, purple pools, and her hottie weatherman love interest, played by trans model and artist Laith Ashley.

One detail that caught fans' attention is Taylor's inclusion of koi fish in the music video. As she's drawing a curtain in her home, a sea of koi fish and purple smoke can be seen on the outside. These fish seen in the video aren't just an extremely specific detail for fans to ponder over, these fish are also a familiar detail.

Taylor has previously expressed her adoration for the colorful swimmers in the past. In fact, she has a guitar that features a koi fish design. Read all about her this iconic guitar and why fans think she dropping a major clue about the next album she will re-release.

Taylor Swift played a koi fish guitar during her 'Speak Now' tour.

Source: Getty Images Taylor Swift seen here performing at her "Speak Now World Tour" at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2011

Following the release of third studio album Speak Now, Taylor went on tour. During the North American leg of her tour, she debuted an eye-catching guitar while performing at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was the color of water and featured four red and yellow koi fish that appeared to be swimming around the soundhole. We never saw that guitar again until late 2022 when it was seen in her music video for "Anti-Hero."

taylor having the koi fish guitar in the anti-hero music video should’ve been the first sign that koi fish are important easter eggs 👀 #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/YDTbBXLNWZ — logan⸆⸉ | eras tour philly 5/13 (@swiftsvinyls) January 27, 2023

What do the koi fish symbolize in "Lavendar Haze"?

Taylor is known for planting Easter eggs in her music videos, and given that Taylor included the koi fish in her music video for "Lavender Haze," and the koi fish guitar in "Anti-Hero," fans are certain she's trying to drop a hint about her upcoming album re-release.

As a refresher, Taylor made the decision to re-record all of her albums after a legal battle with Scooter Braun over her masters. So far, she has re-released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Fans believe Speak Now is the next album on the list to be re-recorded — and the koi fish were meant to serve as a major hint.

she pushes down the walls of the midnights era to the koi fish space to signify that we are now entering the speak now tv era #fact #truth pic.twitter.com/av0HIRBx3X — ashley (@wildIuve) January 27, 2023

Of course, this is not confirmed and is only a hunch. The award-winning artist does seem to really enjoy koi fish and may have just included them in the video for fun. In 2010, she spoke with Rolling Stone about her then-new condo in Nashville, which surprisingly featured a living room pond. "The pond is a moat around the fireplace and may possibly have koi fish in it, depending on my commitment," she told the outlet.