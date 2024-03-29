Not many Twitch streamers can say they remember playing the original Pong game, but TacticalGramma can! With more than 86,000 followers on Twitch, this Call of Duty veteran spends her days streaming the first-person shooter franchise from her kid's basement. TacticalGramma has been playing the CoD games since the first one came out — and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Distractify chatted with TacticalGramma to learn about her favorite games, the best parts of streaming, and more.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

TG: The first concert that I ever attended was when I was 18 and went with my aunt to see Berlin at Irvine Meadows in Orange County. It was pretty fun.

What's your most-used emoji?

TG: The heart ❤️ is my most used emoji.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

TG: I would get my Grandkids names.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

TG: This is tough because I love so many, but I would have to say Jenntacles. She’s absolutely hilarious and so sweet.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

TG: Invisibility; people are always surprised to find out I’m an introvert. Invisibility when needed would be wonderful.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

TG: Fire-starter, tarp, and a knife.

Talk about the best fan interaction you've ever had.

TG: I was at Magnolia Farms in Texas, and a family approached me very politely asking for a picture. They were so sweet and we visited with them for a while. I was still getting used to being recognized and it was wonderful to meet such sweet fans.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

TG: Kris Lamberson, aka Swagg .

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

TG: I would switch lives with Alyssa Michele Naeher, the goalkeeper for the US Women’s National Soccer Team. I really miss playing and competing at a high level in soccer.

Share your favorite memory from one of your streams.

TG: It has to be raising money for charity. The way my community comes together to support charities like St. Jude is so amazing, and those streams make such a positive impact in people's lives.

How did you get into playing 'Call of Duty' games?

TG: I fell in love with FPS-type games with GoldenEye. I started playing Call of Duty when the first one came out 21 years ago. I never dreamed that I would someday be streaming it as TacticalGramma, but I absolutely love it.

What's your favorite video game of all time?

TG: It’s probably no surprise, Call of Duty is my favorite game. I’ve been streaming it five days a week for over four years. Sometimes I take a break after a stream then play it offline with friends. I totally love it!

What is your number one distraction?