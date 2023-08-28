Home > Gaming 'Call of Duty' Adds Nicki Minaj Skin — And Fans Are Already Losing Their Minds Nicki Minaj is now an Operator in 'Call of Duty', and fans are going wild about the incredible collaboration. Their reactions speak to the iconic crossover. By Jon Bitner Aug. 28 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Activision

It may not have as many crossovers as Fortnite, but Call of Duty’s latest collaboration is taking the internet by storm. That’s because Nicki Minaj is now available as a playable character, with an Operator Bundle up for grabs in the Call of Duty Store.

The wild collaboration has taken the internet by storm, with fans on both sides of the fence — many love the inclusion of a Nicki skin, while others think it has no place in the gritty military shooter.

“This the best thing to ever happen to Call of Duty,” wrote one fan. “Nicki Minaj is a hit.” Another player agreed, while also tossing in that “people get so angry when you kill with Barbs, lol.” Others aren’t quite as excited, calling the skin one of the worst they’ve seen in Call of Duty history.

“Nicki Minaj as a skin in Call of Duty is the stupidest thing I have ever seen or heard. Ya, that makes sense. Other skins are bad enough… but this may take the cake.”

I never actually considered that Nicki Minaj was going to have voice over lines for her Call of Duty skin. It is so bad but I love it. 😂 — Brad Goodwin 🔜 PAX Aus (@brad_exp) August 7, 2023

Then there are some folks who are just plain confused by the collaboration. “I never actually considered that Nicki Minaj was going to have voice over lines for her Call of Duty skin. It is so bad but I love it.”

And, as expected, one of the most viewed tweets about the COD Nicki Minaj crossover is of a player “having way too much fun” examining the Operator skin. Nicki Minaj was added to Call of Duty to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle costs 2,400 COD Points and includes the following gear: Nicki Minaj Operator Skin

Nicki Whip Car Skin

The Baddest Weapon Blueprint

Super Freaky Weapon Blueprint

Exclusive Loading Screen

Along with Nicki Minaj, Activision is also bringing Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage to the game. However, as Minaj is the first-ever self-named female operator to appear in a Call of Duty title, her inclusion is without a doubt the highlight of the event.

How to get the Nicki Minaj skin in 'Call of Duty'?

The only way to get the new Nicki Minaj skin in Call of Duty is to purchase it through the in-store shop. It’s not included in the Battle Pass as a reward, and there’s no free way to add the Minaj content to your inventory. The bundle is a bit pricey too, clocking in at 2,400 COD Points — the equivalent of about $20.

Regardless of how you feel about the collaboration, it’s clearly got the internet in a buzz. It’s unclear how long the new skin will stick around, so be sure to dive into the Call of Duty shop and pick up the popular bundle while you can.