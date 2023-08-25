NYC-based photographer Tyrell Hampton has a way of imbuing life into everything he does. Through his photography, which has featured the likes of Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and more, he's able to evoke feelings of drama and authenticity in a way few else can — likely using his background in classical dance to see and capture movement in a uniquely artistic way. He's done work for several major brands and has been partnered with Häagen-Dazs for several years, elevating their brand with his creative vision.

Distractify chatted with Tyrell, in collaboration with Häagen-Dazs, to learn about his go-to karaoke song, his first concert, and more.