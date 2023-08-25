NYC-based photographer Tyrell Hampton has a way of imbuing life into everything he does. Through his photography, which has featured the likes of Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and more, he's able to evoke feelings of drama and authenticity in a way few else can — likely using his background in classical dance to see and capture movement in a uniquely artistic way. He's done work for several major brands and has been partnered with Häagen-Dazs for several years, elevating their brand with his creative vision.
Distractify chatted with Tyrell, in collaboration with Häagen-Dazs, to learn about his go-to karaoke song, his first concert, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
TH: I would get "YOLO" tattooed my ankle.
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
TH: I saw Bow Wow and B2K at Powerhouse when I was 8 years old.
What’s your most-used emoji?
🍦
Name your Top 3 favorite movies of all time.
TH: Kids. The Breakfast Club. Spy Kids 2.
Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.
TH: In San Francisco I had the best cheeseburger ever! It had truffle and mushrooms, and it was juicy and very, very memorable.
Shout out to one of your favorite fellow creators!
TH: Big shoutout to Ash (@ashluka). Had the chance to work with her for Häagen-Dazs, and her talent is unmatched. I also really love her passion for positive change. We share a lot of the same values.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
TH: "My All" by Mariah Carey.
If you couldn’t be a creator or dancer, what would your dream job be?
TH: A chef! I love food.
What's one hobby you'd love to get into?
TH: Soccer.
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
TH: My camera. My phone. Endless supply of Vanilla Häagen-Dazs ice cream or Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Butter Cookie Cones.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
TH: Mario Kart.