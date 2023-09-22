You may have heard of Wahlid Mohammad. You may have watched Wahlid Mohammad on Vine or TikTok. You may even be a big fan of Wahlid Mohammad. But we can guarantee that you don't love Wahlid Mohammad as much as Zachary Piona does. In fact, Zach and Wahlid even host a comedy podcast together called The Zach and Wahlid Show, which is more than you can say. And just like his podcasting partner, Zach also got his start creating bite-sized bits of comedy on Vine, then later transitioned to TikTok where he gained a huge and dedicated fanbase. In fact, the duo have so much in common that it's hard to tell where one ends and the other begins — not that Zach minds.

Distractify chatted with Zach to learn about his desert-island necessities, his love for Wahlid Mohammad, and more.