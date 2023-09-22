You may have heard of Wahlid Mohammad. You may have watched Wahlid Mohammad on Vine or TikTok. You may even be a big fan of Wahlid Mohammad. But we can guarantee that you don't love Wahlid Mohammad as much as Zachary Piona does. In fact, Zach and Wahlid even host a comedy podcast together called The Zach and Wahlid Show, which is more than you can say. And just like his podcasting partner, Zach also got his start creating bite-sized bits of comedy on Vine, then later transitioned to TikTok where he gained a huge and dedicated fanbase. In fact, the duo have so much in common that it's hard to tell where one ends and the other begins — not that Zach minds.
Distractify chatted with Zach to learn about his desert-island necessities, his love for Wahlid Mohammad, and more.
What’s the best fan interaction you’ve ever had?
ZP: When I met Wahlid [Mohammad] for the first time in downtown Long Beach and took him to an Indian restaurant.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
ZP: “5/1/94” — Wahlid’s birthday.
What’s your favorite TikTok trend?
ZP: Whatever Wahlid posts is a trend in my eyes!
If you won the lottery but could only spend the money on one thing, what would you pick?
ZP: A Chili's date with me and Wahlid.
Talk about the first time you felt like you had “made it” as a content creator.
ZP: When I did a collab with Wahlid on my YouTube channel and it got 2 million views.
What’s something no one knows about you?
ZP: Me and Wahlid kiss on the side.
Who was your childhood celebrity crush?
ZP: Dev Patel.
Shoutout one of your favorite fellow creators!
ZP: Wahlid Mohammad!
What’s your favorite color?
ZP: Brown.
What podcast would you love to appear on as a guest?
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
- Wahlid
- A hug from Wahlid
- A kiss on the cheek from Wahlid
If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?
ZP: Wahlid’s assistant.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
ZP: Wahlid shirtless.