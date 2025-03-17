Do 'Naked and Afraid' Contestants Get Paid for Their Time on the Reality Show? 'Naked and Afraid' contestants sacrifice a lot to appear on the show. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 17 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Discovery Channel

The premise of Naked and Afraid is simple: Two strangers are dropped into a remote wilderness with nothing but their wits and a single item to survive for 21 days. No food, no shelter, no clothes — just survival.

Article continues below advertisement

But behind the camera, there's more to this extreme challenge than meets the eye. With all the hardship, discomfort, and danger, one question often comes up: Are these brave contestants getting paid for their time in the wild? Here's everything you need to know!

Source: Discovery Channel

Article continues below advertisement

Do contestants on 'Naked and Afraid' get paid?

Thankfully, yes — contestants on Naked and Afraid do get paid for their time spent braving the wilderness. While the pay might not be as hefty as some might expect given the grueling nature of the experience, many participants view the show and personal growth gained from the adventure as the true reward.

In a 2022 interview with People, contestants Alyssa Ballestero and Stacey Lee Osorio revealed that the Naked and Afraid contestants are typically given a few thousand dollars for their involvement. However, both women emphasized that the financial compensation will always be secondary to the experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Discovery Channel

The financial aspect of the show has been addressed by casting director Kristi Russell as well. During a 2015 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Kristi explained that while the show is an incredible opportunity, it also requires contestants to step away from their jobs and everyday lives for an extended period. To make up for all lost wages, the production team provides participants with a "weekly stipend."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Kristi, this stipend helps offset the financial burden and acknowledges the sacrifice contestants make by putting their careers on hold for the rare chance to appear on the show and test their ability to survive until the end.

Is 'Naked and Afraid' fake?

Over the years, there has been growing controversy related to whether Naked and Afraid is actually real. In fact, former contestants have revealed that the show's locations are not as remote as depicted. They are chosen for accessibility to emergency services and are sometimes near small towns, contradicting the show's portrayal of complete isolation.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, the supposed "one item" rule is frequently disregarded. Honora Bowen, a former participant, previously disclosed that she and her partner "each brought four survival items."

Matt’s decision to return the magnifying glass is a display of this survivalist's #NakedAndAfraid’s heart. pic.twitter.com/kfQfnyk8WA — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) September 22, 2014

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, discrepancies also exist in how contestant illnesses are presented. Phaedra Brothers' sickness, which was portrayed as a result of drinking contaminated water, was actually food poisoning. According to a 2014 report from Channel Guide Magazine, a crew member provided her with a chicken curry dish after she'd been subsisting on granola bars, leading to the illness.