'Naked and Afraid' Star Sarah Danser Died at Just 34 Following a Car Accident

Anyone who regularly watched Naked and Afraid was likely familiar with Sarah Danser, one of the show's most frequent competitors. In October of 2024, news broke that Sarah had died at just 34 years old.

Following the news of her death, many wanted to know what happened to Sarah, and why she had died so tragically. Here's what we know about her death based on reporting from the time.

What happened to Sarah Danser?

Sarah died in a car crash on Oct. 22, 2024, per Hawaiian News Now. The incident occurred in a Kahala neighborhood after a 59-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and drove into a parked car. Sarah was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. The man driving the car was not wearing a seatbelt and was in serious condition at the time. Two people were also in the parked car, with one listed in serious condition.

Hawaii police reported that drugs and alcohol don't appear to have been a factor in the crash, but speed was apparently a concern. She appeared on five seasons of Naked and Afraid and had lived on a boat in Hawaii for over a decade prior to her death. Living on a boat gave her the freedom to travel, which she apparently took advantage of whenever she was not competing on the Discovery Channel series.

What was Sarah Danser's cause of death?

Although we know that Sarah sustained injuries in a car accident that ultimately led to her death, we don't know exactly what those injuries were. Following the news of her death, though, tributes poured in from fellow Naked and Afraid cast members and from other people who knew her well. "Sarah was of the most adventurous souls I’ve ever met," Melissa Lauren, a fellow Naked and Afraid competitor wrote on Facebook.

"She wasn’t only a fierce survivalist on Naked and Afraid, but a breast cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment. She loved the ocean, nature, and exploring — I always considered her a 'modern-day pirate,'" she continued. "She was one of those people that saw the world through the eyes of a child, in awe of the things that many of us take for granted. Rest easy Sarah, I know you're out there exploring somewhere."

Island Divers Hawaii, which was where Sarah worked, also paid tribute to her. "Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain," the center wrote. "Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed."