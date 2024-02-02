Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Queer Eye The 'Queer Eye' Guys Seem to Have Genuine Friendships Despite Bobby Leaving While it may seem normal for television hosts to secretly hate each other, that doesn't seem to be the case for 'Queer Eye.' They're all friendly. By Alex West Feb. 1 2024, Published 10:57 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

A revival of an old favorite, Queer Eye took over Netflix as a wholesome show to help uplift others. Each of the men on the show has their own special role to fill on the team. From fans' point of view, the cast seems to all be on pretty good, friendly terms.

When the cameras stop rolling and the television personalities clock out, do they still have the same friendship or is all for show? We did a little digging to serve you the tea.

Do the 'Queer Eye' guys get along?

While we'd all like to live in a world where our favorite celebrities are besties in real life, that's just not how it always works. After all, there's no requirement that you have to be friends with your coworkers.

Well, let's start by throwing it back to 2015 when the group did a friendship test with Glamour. All of the guys had the chance to prove their friendships and get a little emotional too. "Jonathan I think he definitely brings out the little boy in me. I'd never had a brother and with Jonathan, I get to really just be like a free kid. He has become like a best friend," Antoni said in a confessional.

Mimicking a similar opinion, Jonathan said, "Antoni is a very true amazing friend and he's someone who really shows up for me like anytime I need him like whether it's a phone call whether it's like showing up in real life he totally just lets me be myself."

As for that duo, they're still seen hanging out together on social media, so we can only conclude that their on-screen friendship is just as real off-screen. They completed a little test in the video where they just stared directly into each other's eyes and Antoni started crying, overcome with emotion.

In the same video, Tan said some sweet things about one of the other guys. "Karamo was the first person that said hello to me the night of the cocktail party. I got out of the lift at my hotel and Karamo was waiting there to say hi. I could tell from day one actually that I was going to be friends with Karamo," he said.

"Me and Tan's relationship... he is strong, passionate, loving," Karamo said. "He'd be a good parent because he's loving, but he's like 'nope that's it not going to happen. This is how it goes.'" Karamo's answer didn't quite indicate a profound friendship in the way Tan did, but it definitely still felt full of compliments.

Tan is also seen nowadays with Antoni and Jonathan, but Karamo isn't around quite as much. As far as the public is aware, there wasn't some sort of specific falling out. It seems like everyone's just busy with their own independent projects.

The Queer Eye group, fans may recall, was originally comprised of five members. So, what about Bobby? Well, he left the show. Naturally, people began to speculate if it had anything to do with an issue in the group dynamics.

"Bobby’s departure is unrelated to relationships with his castmates," a source told PEOPLE. "The parting was amicable.” Just like Karamo, though, he doesn't seem to hang around as much as the others do, but that doesn't necessarily indicate that something's wrong. Instead, it just looks like Bobby and Karamo are more likely to just hang between the two of them.