You Still Have Time to Play 'TWD: Saints & Sinners' Before 'Chapter 2' Releases

Since the show first premiered in 2010, the Walking Dead franchise has grown immensely, incorporating multiple spinoff series and even a couple of video game franchises.

TWD: Saints & Sinners is a VR game series that puts you in control of how your zombie apocalypse adventure plays out, letting you make choices that label you either a sinner or a saint. The first game, which was released in early 2020, received critical acclaim, letting you live through your own zombie apocalypse.