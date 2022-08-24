The first game received rave reviews, so it's no surprise that the developers decided to release a second game: TWD: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution. While the title has yet to get a release date, it's expected to debut for PSVR2 and PC.

Skydance Interactive provided Distractify with a hands-off preview of the game, showcasing just some of the exciting new features and content to come in the upcoming title.