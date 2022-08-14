Where Does ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Fit in the Zombie Apocalypse Timeline?

Then there are all the Walking Dead shows yet to come! Isle of the Dead will follow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they explore a post apocalyptic New York City. An untitled spinoff will center on Daryl (Normal Reedus) as he relocates to France, per Collider. And another untitled spinoff, this one a limited series, will show fans what happened with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) after the two characters dropped out of the Walking Dead storyline.