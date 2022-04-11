How Can You Watch the 'Fear the Walking Dead' Spinoff 'Dead in the Water'?By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 11 2022, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
If there's one thing you can count on after The Walking Dead ends in 2022, it's the ongoing spinoffs in the franchise. And right now, with the end of the flagship show looming ahead, that's not necessarily a bad thing.
In fact, now we have spinoffs of the spinoffs. Like Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water, which is a direct spinoff of Fear the Walking Dead.
The latter even has its own fan base now, separate from The Walking Dead. So it makes sense for Dead in the Water to be the next spinoff. But what is it about and how can you watch Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water?
The show takes place before Fear the Walking Dead, but it's not clear just yet where it fits in the timeline of The Walking Dead.
What is 'Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water' about?
Dead in the Water takes place before the events of Fear the Walking Dead and focuses on the crew aboard the USS Pennsylvania near the Gulf of Mexico. Viewers saw the survivors in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 find the submarine when Teddy's doomsday cult had plans to use it as one of the locations of the nuclear bombs they'd detonated.
This new spinoff takes place on the submarine before Teddy and his merry band of misguided misfits took over. Dead in the Water focuses on the submarine's crew as they grapple with the onset of the outbreak and try to figure out how to survive and how to kill walkers.
It's not clear yet what catchy name the crew will have for the undead. However, there are some familiar faces, as viewers get to meet a pre-Fear the Walking Dead Teddy and his loyal sidekick Stahl.
How can you watch the 'Fear the Walking Dead' spinoff 'Dead in the Water'?
The Walking Dead returns later in 2022 to finish out its eleventh and final season. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 returns on April 17, 2022. So how does Dead in the Water fit in, when The Walking Dead shows typically take up Sundays without any overlap? It's actually available exclusively on AMC Plus right now.
If you don't have an account but you're itching to know what the zombie apocalypse looks like on a creepy military submarine, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and subscription plans start at $6.99 per month. And while you don't need to know what happened on the sub before Fear the Walking Dead comes back, its origins are still of interest to many die hard fans.
How many episodes is 'Dead in the Water'?
According to IMDb, Dead in the Water is split up into six parts. So technically, the spinoff is more of a miniseries. And it's unlikely that there will be anything left to explain once we see how the crew is killed by hordes of walkers.
But it will give Fear the Walking Dead fans some backstory about the submarine that's still being utilized in Season 7.
Watch Fear the Walking Dead on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.