No Need to Fear ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Not Coming Back

No Need to Fear ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Not Coming BackBy Dan Clarendon
May. 22 2022, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Don’t worry, zombie fans: This is not the last season of Fear the Walking Dead. The show’s seventh season is nearing its finale, but AMC has already renewed Fear the Walking Dead for Season 8.
Meanwhile, flagship show The Walking Dead is still going strong, and AMC’s Walking Dead Universe keeps expanding, with new projects currently in development.
AMC renewed ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ for Season 8, with Kim Dickens returning.
In December 2021, AMC announced that Fear the Walking Dead would return for Season 8… and that Kim Dickens would return as a series regular, as The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time. Kim’s character, Madison Clark, has been presumed dead since the Season 4 midseason finale, when she sacrificed herself to lure a horde of walkers away from her friends and family.
But Kim will return at the end of Season 7 and be back full-time next season. “If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, said in a statement. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”
‘The Walking Dead’ will reportedly wrap its 11-season run later this year.
As Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season aired on AMC, the cast and crew of The Walking Deadfilmed that show’s 11th and final season. Norman Reedus announced a wrap on those last episodes on March 31. “11 seasons, 12 years. Never been so beat up, and it was an absolute blast,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was,” he added.
The Walking Dead Season 11 premiered in August 2021, and the second part of the season began airing in February and finished airing last month. The third and final part of the season will air late this year, according to TVLine.
More ‘Walking Dead’ projects are coming.
The Walking Dead Universe also includes the AMC series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which aired two seasons between 2020 and 2021. And The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead inspired eight webseries (Torn Apart, Cold Storage, The Oath, Red Machete for the former; Flight 462, Passage, The Althea Tapes, and Dead in the Water for the latter).
And that’s just the start. AMC is also developing the episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, an untitled Daryl-centric spinoff, and Isle of the Dead, in which Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will reprise their roles as Negan and Maggie, respectively. Plus, we’re still awaiting the long-promised movie trilogy that will “continue the story of Rick Grimes,” with actor Andrew Lincoln returning to the franchise, as TVLine reports. Just like its walkers, it seems like The Walking Dead Universe has multiple lives!