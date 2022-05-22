No Need to Fear ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Not Coming Back

And that’s just the start. AMC is also developing the episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, an untitled Daryl-centric spinoff, and Isle of the Dead, in which Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will reprise their roles as Negan and Maggie, respectively. Plus, we’re still awaiting the long-promised movie trilogy that will “continue the story of Rick Grimes,” with actor Andrew Lincoln returning to the franchise, as TVLine reports. Just like its walkers, it seems like The Walking Dead Universe has multiple lives!