Inside the 'Fear the Walking Dead' Theory That Connects Padre to the Commonwealth

Inside the 'Fear the Walking Dead' Theory That Connects Padre to the CommonwealthBy Chrissy Bobic
May. 2 2022, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
The Season 7 mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead introduces the idea of Padre, a mysterious community that promises to be everyone's haven for the future. But some fans believe there's a connection between Padre and the Commonwealth, which is a massive community on The Walking Dead. Are they actually the same thing?
The Commonwealth is the largest city and the closest thing to a civilized world that the characters of The Walking Dead have seen so far. The main city is made up of thousands of people and there are other communities connected to it.
There are real jobs, schools, and even sporting events. The promise of the Commonwealth sounds an awful lot like what Padre is supposed to be.
Is Padre from 'Fear the Walking Dead' the Commonwealth?
Alicia finds a binder that says 'Padre — rebuilding your country's future' in Fear the Walking Dead. When she meets Will, he explains that he was supposed to travel to Padre with Senator Vasquez.
There, he says, they were to find supplies and everything else they needed for a new society in the post-apocalyptic zombie world. Since that's similar to the Commonwealth on The Walking Dead, one fan theorized on reddit that both places are the same.
"Maybe that's how Pamela Milton knew to go to the Commonwealth," the redditor wrote. "She's from a high-ranking political family and a senator is also a high-ranking political figure. Only certain people knew where Padre was, [so] maybe the Milton family and Senator Vasquez were among those people?"
Another redditor commented that it would be a great way to tie Fear the Walking Dead to The Walking Dead, since we are also in the latter's final season right now. So far, there hasn't been a confirmation that Padre and the Commonwealth are the same thing.
But it's a theory that has some weight to it, especially as Strand's fortress is on the brink of collapse.
The Commonwealth has posed plenty of problems for some 'Walking Dead' characters.
Even though the Commonwealth appears to be the answer to everyone's prayers on The Walking Dead, it's not without its faults. The social hierarchy proves challenging for people like Daryl, who has to live in the slums with Judith and R.J. until he can get a higher paying job.
And there's corruption beneath the surface that shows how so many political issues are going on behind closed doors.
Does Padre even exist on 'Fear the Walking Dead'?
If Padre and the Commonwealth aren't connected and the theory is totally false, then maybe Padre isn't real at all. That's another possibility that fans have considered. Alicia tried without success to find Padre by following the undead version of Senator Vasquez.
One fan shared on reddit that the letters in 'Padre' could actually stand for something, since the word is often seen in capital letters on documents.
Someone else posted that Padre could be the name of a survival handbook of sorts. Right now, we still don't know for sure where Padre is on Fear the Walking Dead or if it's real at all. But there's still hope that it could be something important by the end of Season 7.
Watch Fear the Walking Dead on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.