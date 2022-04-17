If you’ve seen glimpses of actress Alycia Debnam-Carey looking sweaty and delirious in AMC promos, you may be wondering what’s wrong with Alicia on Fear the Walking Dead.

Well, as the Walking Dead spin-off resumes tonight, Sunday, April 17 — with the midseason premiere, “Follow Me,” airing at 9 p.m. ET — Alicia will still be dealing with the walker bite she got in Season 7’s first half.