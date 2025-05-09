Will 'Doctor Odyssey' Set Sail Again? What We Know About Season 2 "Please let here be a Season 2." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 9 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: ABC

When it comes to TV, medical dramas and crime thrillers are the ones known for consistently reeling in big audiences. That’s precisely why ABC continues to renew fan-favorite series like The Rookie, Grey’s Anatomy, and 9-1-1 for additional seasons. But what about Doctor Odyssey? Will the charismatic Dr. Max Bankman (played by Joshua Jackson) return for Season 2, bringing more high-stakes medical drama aboard a luxury cruise with the occasional land emergency?

Considering Season 1 has built a solid fanbase thanks to its wildly over-the-top storylines — one Reddit user even called it "The Love Boat on acid" — there’s plenty of reason (and drama) to bring it back for another season. Season 1 wraps up with two parts — Part 1 airing on May 8 and Part 2 dropping on May 15. So, will fans get a Doctor Odyssey Season 2? Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich recently weighed in on the show’s fate, so here's what we know.

Will there be a 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 2?

Source: ABC

Doctor Odyssey hasn’t been renewed by ABC for Season 2 just yet, but it’s not completely off the table. In an April 2025 interview with Variety, Craig Erwich shared that the production team is still having "creative conversations" about what’s next. "We love Doctor Odyssey. We’re still having creative conversations about the show with Ryan [Murphy] and evaluating," he explained.

Of course, Ryan has his hands full these days. Between lending a hand to 9-1-1 and the newly greenlit 9-1-1: Nashville, it's clear the producer’s schedule is stacked. That said, with Doctor Odyssey Season 1 wrapping up in May 2025, there’s still plenty of time for the production team to pin down plot ideas and map out a potential new season.

Source: ABC

"Ultimately, we’re going to take our lead from Ryan about what that next chapter of Doctor Odyssey looks like," Craig added. "But we’re having creative conversations about it right now. He’s an amazing partner." Of course, viewership and ratings will likely play a role in those discussions, too.

'Doctor Odyssey’s performance and production costs have raised questions about whether a Season 2 is feasible.

Plenty of people have been raving about Doctor Odyssey on social media, but not everyone’s on board. The show has received mixed reviews, with some viewers loving its originality, and others, not so much. Redditor @kunta021 wrote, "I liked it! It was something that you don’t see on other shows. But I guess some people prefer predictability."

Source: ABC

Meanwhile, @Hydrasaur had a very different take: "I watched the first few episodes. It was so corny and dramatic I was practically laughing on the floor. I stopped watching a few episodes in after that."

Based on the show’s viewership numbers, that reaction might be more common than producers hoped. That said, Doctor Odyssey definitely made an impact early on, its trailer pulled in an impressive 77.8 million views within the first 48 hours, according to Deadline.