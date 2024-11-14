Home > Television There Is a Throuple on 'Doctor Odyssey' and Fans Are Shipping It "I know we said it was only gonna be a one-time thing, but..." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 14 2024, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: ABC

There have been plenty of love triangles on network television that had throuple energy. Jack, Kate, and Sawyer from Lost, Dawson, Joey, and Pacey on Dawson's Creek and Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Buffy, Angle, and Spike — just to name a few.

However, there has never been a throuple on primetime until now thanks to Doctor Odyssey. Fans have noticed the chemistry between the ABC series' characters Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Philippa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) — and things went to the next level during Season 1, Episode 6. And it looks like it won't be a one-time thing.

Source: ABC

Will Max, Avery, and Tristan make the throuple official on 'Doctor Odyssey'?

In Episode 6 titled "I Always Cry at Weddings," viewers watched as Max, Avery, and Tristan seemingly engaged in a threesome after a wedding ended in tragedy. As expected, fans were very excited about the potential throuple.

"So on Doctor Odyssey tonight can we officially complete the triangle and have Max and Tristan kiss? Like I am 100% down for the throuple but I need it to be an actual throuple, not two guys sharing a girlfriend," one viewer tweeted before another added, "I want for the Doctor Odyssey throuple what Arizona/Callie/Mark never really got to have." A third chimed in, "Save me medical drama about a throuple. Doctor Odyssey save me."

In Episode 7, it seems like the throuple storyline will continue. "Bears, otters and cubs on board can only mean one thing: It’s Gay Week on The Odyssey," the synopsis read. "As Max, Avery, and Tristan navigate their relationships, Capt. Massey’s brother arrives with an unexpected guest."

In a promo for the episode, Avery also says, "I know we said it was only gonna be a one-time thing, but..." Let's hope it's not.

The cast of Doctor Odyssey is excited about the progressive storyline.

In an interview with TV Insider, actor Sean Teale, who plays Tristan on the show, opened up about the throuple and what he hopes comes next for the crew of the fictional cruise ship. "The great thing about TV shows is there’s lots of episodes," Sean said. "[There’s] plenty of growth for everyone to go through and loads of experiences that can shape people and shift states and alter relationships, and, let’s say, expand dynamics — or [deepen] them."

Source: ABC