Does Diana Bishop Become a Vampire in 'A Discovery of Witches'?

The hit Sky One series A Discovery of Witches follows powerful witch Dr. Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and her connection with a 1500-year-old vampire named Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode). The supernatural series is based on the book trilogy by Deborah Harkness.

As viewers continue to tune in to Season 2 of the mystical drama series, fans are already questioning what happens to the mortal witch and her inhuman lover.

Fans of the series are even wondering if Diana will become a vampire in order to stay with Matthew. Keep reading to find out what the author of the trilogy had to say.