Does Diana Bishop Become a Vampire in 'A Discovery of Witches'?By Gabrielle Bernardini
The hit Sky One series A Discovery of Witches follows powerful witch Dr. Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and her connection with a 1500-year-old vampire named Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode). The supernatural series is based on the book trilogy by Deborah Harkness.
As viewers continue to tune in to Season 2 of the mystical drama series, fans are already questioning what happens to the mortal witch and her inhuman lover.
Fans of the series are even wondering if Diana will become a vampire in order to stay with Matthew. Keep reading to find out what the author of the trilogy had to say.
Does Diana become a vampire in 'A Discovery of Witches'?
In Season 2 of the Sky One series, Diana traveled back in time with Matthew to find a witch to teach her more about her magic and find out details about the Book of Life, also known as Ashmole 782. With enemies surrounding the fated couple in the past and present, their future remains at risk.
After reading the book series, fans questioned if Diana is immortal after absorbing the Book of Life. Though it is never clearly addressed in Harkness' novels, the author answered fan questions during a Q&A about the conclusion of Diana and Matthew's stories.
"She’s mortal and a warm-blood, and not going to have an extended life," Harkness said. Adding, "Matthew has an extended life, and I think, again, the sad truth is none of us really live forever, and we all have to make the best of what we get handed. So I think that’s a really normal part of life. One of the things we need to do better maybe in our time is learning to say goodbye, and learning how to live without the kind of regrets."
Though fans have theorized Diana may have created her own spell, since she is a weaver, it seems the author confirmed that the titular character will live out her life as a mortal.
What are Diana Bishop's powers in 'A Discovery of Witches'?
In the television series, viewers find out that Diana was initially spellbound by her parents to protect her magic from being used by the wrong people. Therefore, she grew up not really having a connection to magic and could barely perform spells. However, after being attacked, her powers began to surface.
Diana possess extraordinary witch abilities, some of which have not been seen for decades.
Diana has the ability to control the elements, known as Witch Wind, Witch Water, and Witch Fire. She is also able to fly, which she realizes when she becomes trapped in a hole after being kidnapped by fellow witch Satu.
In Season 1, viewers find out that Diana is a "timewalker," which means she can travel back in time. She does this in the finale of the first installment to escape Peter Knox, and travels to the Elizabethan era.
In Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches, it is revealed that Diana is also a "weaver." This is known as a very rare form of magic, as a weaver witch is able to create their own spells.
