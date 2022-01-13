Eddie Marsan's Character in 'Ray Donovan' Has Parkinson's Disease — Does He Have It in Real Life?

"People have very stereotypical ideas about Parkinson’s sufferers, and it’s not all the same,” Eddie told Assignment X in a 2013 interview. “There are different forms of it. There are different ways of [portraying] it. There are different ways people overcome it."

The character Terry is a retired boxer who now owns a gym, and as time goes on and the show progresses, fans see his battle with Parkinson's disease progress as well.