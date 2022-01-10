The Go-To Guide to Cancelling a SHOWTIME Subscription — For Dexperts and Beyond

The Go-To Guide to Cancelling a SHOWTIME Subscription — For Dexperts and BeyondBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 10 2022, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
One of the most popular streaming services out there, SHOWTIME boasts hit psychological dramas like Yellowjackets, crime-drama mysteries like Dexter: New Blood, and all-time hits like Twin Peaks.
The go-to streaming platform for fans eager to ascertain whether fan-favorite serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall) has really died, SHOWTIME has successfully obtained a loyal viewership. But what happens to those feeling dissatisfied? How can you cancel a SHOWTIME subscription?
Here are the easiest ways to cancel a SHOWTIME subscription.
With millions of subscribers to boast, SHOWTIME continues to break ground and draw in viewers coming from different walks of life. But what happens to those who just aren't feeling it? Here's what you have to do to make the switch and cancel that subscription once and for all.
A SHOWTIME subscription sets you back with $10.99 a month if you're paying monthly. Those with a staggering lack of fear of long-term commitment can also opt for the yearly subscription, which comes to $99 a year. (Or $8.25 a month.)
Pro advice: Don't leave cancelling to the last minute. If you wish to jump ship, don't postpone it until the very day before the subscription renews — as this can easily lead to a never-ending cycle. If you do end up waiting for too long, it will renew, costing you more money.
Should you wish to cancel your subscription, you can do so by heading over to SHOWTIME.com on your computer or smartphone. Next, log into your account and head over to Account Settings. You will want to select the Cancel Your Subscription option, after which the process should be smooth sailing.
But the story is slightly more complicated for those who purchased a SHOWTIME subscription through other providers like Amazon, Apple, and Roku. Those who purchased the SHOWTIME subscription via Amazon will want to head over to Amazon.com.
Once you are logged in, you will want to select the Your Android Apps and Devices option from the Your Account menu. Next up, click on "Your Subscriptions" and then the SHOWTIME subscription option. You only have one thing left to do: smash that cancel button.
Those who purchased a SHOWTIME subscription from Google Play will want to head over to Google Play before selecting the SHOWTIME subscription and canceling.
Not sure about where you bought your SHOWTIME subscription? There's a solution.
As long as you remember the password to your SHOWTIME account, you should be golden. Sign in to your account on SHOWTIME.com, head over to Your Account, and click on the Payment Method. The same steps should be followed should you wish to work out who your billing provider is on the SHOWTIME App.
While we can't help you change the outcome of Dexter: New Blood, we can help you process the emotions triggered by the finale by providing some help on canceling your SHOWTIME subscription.