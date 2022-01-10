The Go-To Guide to Cancelling a SHOWTIME Subscription — For Dexperts and Beyond

One of the most popular streaming services out there, SHOWTIME boasts hit psychological dramas like Yellowjackets, crime-drama mysteries like Dexter: New Blood, and all-time hits like Twin Peaks.

The go-to streaming platform for fans eager to ascertain whether fan-favorite serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall) has really died, SHOWTIME has successfully obtained a loyal viewership. But what happens to those feeling dissatisfied? How can you cancel a SHOWTIME subscription?