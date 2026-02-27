'ANTM' and 'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Is Rumored to Have a Twin Sister, but Is It True? Fans believe Eva has a secret twin sister. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 27 2026, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

With America's Next Top Model suddenly a topic of conversation again in 2026, thanks to a documentary, nearly a decade after the show ended, it's not surprising that former contestants and winners are all over headlines. From those who had horrible experiences to those who champion ANTM as the best thing they've ever done, there seems to be a wide range of what people went through on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

For Eva Marcille, who was the third winner on the series, winning was a bit of a mixed bag. However, it opened several doors for her, culminating in her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta. But through the years, fans have had a hunch that Eva has a secret family member who looks suspiciously like her. So, does Eva have a twin sister? Here's what we know.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does 'ANTM' winner Eva Marcille have a twin sister?

First, the facts: Eva does have siblings. According to Pure Prarie Farm, she has two brothers and a sister. However, none of them are her twins. So, where do the rumors come from?

It's unclear. But it's possible that social media posts showing Eva throughout the years have been mistaken for photos of her with a twin. Yet, as far as we know, and barring some secret sibling, Eva does not have a twin. Her fashion transformations through the years have been nothing short of stunning, so people have likely mixed her up with, well, herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Eva ever returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'?

Questions about Eva's siblings aside, there's one thing fans can't stop thinking about: is she ever returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta? And we have some good news on that front.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Us Weekly in February 2026, Eva mused, "Never say never, but I’m looking into scripted, that’s my joy and my businesses and my babies. I am a fan, I must say, I do watch. I love it."

Part of why she enjoyed being on the show so much relates to her belief in determination and pushing through. Eva told the outlet, "I just love to see the girls keep juking and keep going. I believe that it is a representation that needs to be had. It is a real representation, and I love that Atlanta just keeps doing its thing.” So, is Eva headed back to RHOA? It's unclear, but as she said, never say never.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, she mused on her decision to leave: "I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies. I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities."