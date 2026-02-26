'RHOA's' Season 17 Cast Has Been Named, but Fans Believe That Eva Marcille Will Return Eva the Diva may be heading back to RHOA! By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 26 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Ask any fan of The Real Housewives of Atlanta: the key to success on this show is being authentic, interesting, and able to deliver a read with ease. Over the years, many women have tried to blend in with the vivacious cast, and some have prospered. Others have only lasted one or two seasons before having their peached pulled.

As the conversation lingers about who should return to the show — and yes, Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore top the list — many fans believe that it’s time for Eva Marcille to make her return. Eva stands as one of the most memorable housewives. Her reads were lethal, she made solid relationships with the ladies, and she was completely transparent. Since Season 17 is gearing up to hit our small screens, fans are wondering what's ahead. So, is Eva Marcille returning to RHOA? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Is Eva Marcille returning to ‘RHOA'?

Word on the street is that the blond bombshell may strut her way back on the reality TV series. In a Feb. 25, 2026, interview with Us Weekly, the All The Queen’s Men actress was candid about what could be regarding RHOA.

“I never say never, but I’m looking into scripted, that’s my joy and my businesses and my babies,” she told the publication. “I am a fan, I must say, I do watch. I love it.” Eva went on to praise the show for its representation and is hopeful it will continue to grow.

“I just love to see the girls keep juking and keep going,” Eva shared. “I believe that it is a representation that needs to be had. It is a real representation, and I love that Atlanta just keeps doing its thing.”

Since many alums, from Cynthia Bailey to Porsha Williams, have departed and returned to the series, we believe that Eva may follow suit. After all, the platform is a great way to grow personal ventures — from Cynthia’s Glowissima beauty brand to Drew Sidora’s singing career — while having fun with the girls.

Eva Marcille’s sentiments about the show differ from those she expressed when she initially announced her departure in 2020.

It’s no secret that Eva’s last season on the show came with many highs and lows. From verbally sparring with Porsha, Nene, and Marlo Hampton to yearning for more time with her children, Eva made it clear that it was time to leave the show.

"I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They're 24 hours a day, and there's a lot of work to be done," she said in a statement via Entertainment Tonight. "So I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business." However, she made a point of thanking the network and production for the opportunity.

"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies,” she said. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities."